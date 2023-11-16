Mötley Crüe Drummer Tommy Lee Celebrates End of Band’s World Tour with Def Leppard

Mötley Crüe wrapped up their international co-headlining trek with Def Leppard, simply dubbed The World Tour, on Tuesday, November 14, with a concert at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Crüe drummer Tommy Lee took to Instagram to celebrate the end of the lengthy outing by posting a message to fans, along with a series of photos from the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Well, that’s a wrap! Had an epic time in Australia to close out 2023,” Lee wrote. “So great to see all the Crüeheads around the world. Thanks to everyone from coming out to these shows the past year on the World Tour – Massive thanks to our crew for all their tireless work and [opening act] The Nasty Habits for rocking the stage every night.”

He added, “A huge shout out to Def Leppard for two years of great times! … and to our fans – MÖTLEY LOVES YOU.”

Lee also posted an expletive filled video on his Instagram of him just before the Melbourne show talking about the concert and reflecting on the end of the tour.

“Well, fucking here it is, the last fucking show,” Lee declared in the clip. “Fuck! Nearly two years, man. Two fucking years almost! Tonight’s the last night, in fucking Smell-bourne. Let’s go.”

The “two years” to which Lee referred in his messages actually encompassed two separate tours that Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard co-headlined. The World Tour kicked off in February of 2023 and saw the bands playing a total of 39 shows while visiting Mexico, South America, Europe, the U.S., Japan, and Australia. Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard also co-headlined a major North American summer trek in 2022 called The Stadium Tour that featured support acts Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, who joined the band just prior to The World Tour after founding member Mick Mars announced his retirement, also posted an Instagram message for fans following the Melbourne concert, along with photos from the show.

“what a incredible year 2023 has been,” John 5 wrote. “Rockin out with my brothers [Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee.] unbelievably grateful! A huge thank you to the fans for all of your love and support @motleycrue see ya in 2024.”

In addition, Def Leppard posted a series of photos from the Melbourne concert on its Instagram, as well as a note that reads, “Thank you, Melbourne. What an amazing end to The World Tour. Long live rock ‘n’ roll!”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM