Is No Doubt’s Reunion the Reason Gwen Stefani Won’t Be Returning to ‘The Voice’?

For music lovers, Coachella is a musical oasis that thousands visit each year. While the festival always promotes a massive list of talent, this year the organizers might have outdone themselves by announcing No Doubt as one of the bands performing in April. With the festival releasing the lineup, fans simply went mental over the idea of the rock band getting back together. With it being almost a decade since they shared the stage, singer Gwen Stefani might have hinted at the reunion weeks ago.

Videos by American Songwriter

While both Blake Shelton and Stefani had prospering careers before they met on The Voice in 2014, their time on the show led to a blossoming relationship that ended in marriage. With the couple sharing countless moments on The Voice, Shelton left the show after season 23. Although Stefani stayed on, she eventually left after season 24.

Coachella 2024



We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qwiRGJ4hzE. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. #coachella pic.twitter.com/oOlSRxZCuq — No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 17, 2024

At the time, most fans believed Stefani leaving was for her to spend more time a home with her children and Shelton. When her husband departed The Voice, he even said, “I think I’d actually put out there to the press too, because everybody wants to know, like, why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show? And it’s like, well, for the family, you know, for more family time.”

[Get Tickets to See No Doubt Return to the Stage at Coachella—Tickets Selling Fast]

Gwen Stefani Admits “I’m Actually Putting Out Music”

With No Doubt performing at Coachella, Stefani’s exit from The Voice might have something to do with her musical career. Especially when Stefani discussed her reason for leaving. She explained to Entertainment Tonight back in December, “I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that. I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere. I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old. It’s still so exciting and magical.”

[RELATED: 4 No Doubt Songs We’d Love to Hear Them Play at Coachella]

Again, most thought Stefani was talking about another solo album. Her last album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, hit shelves in 2017. But with a No Doubt reunion happening in April, could the band be working on more than just a performance? No Doubt’s last album, Push and Shove, was released in 2012. While just speculation, it appears that 2024 is going to be a memorable year for Stefani.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission