MTV Video Music Awards Will Return to New Jersey

The MTV Video Music Awards has announced the location of their star-studded ceremony. A-listers and newcomers will travel to New Jersey to celebrate music across all–genres on Tuesday, September 12.

Videos by American Songwriter

The network announced on Tuesday (May 25) that the awards will be held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. This will mark the second consecutive year the VMA’s will be live from the East Coast arena. The broadcast will be available in 150 countries and territories, reaching 320 million households.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs,” said Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming, and events in a statement. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

Last year’s production was hosted by Nicki Minaj, who also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The chart-topping rapper also delivered a mashup of some of her biggest hits.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces to perform their hit “From the D 2 the LBC,” while Kane Brown made history as the first male country performer with his pop single “Grand.” Band Bunny, Anitta, and others also took the stage.

A handful of honors were handed out, as the Red Hot Chilli Peppers was granted the Global Icon Award. Jack Harlow walked away from the evening as the most decorative artist, winning four awards. Taylor Swift scored Video of the Year for her short film “All Too Well,” making it the third time she won the accolade in her career.

MTV has yet to reveal the nominations or performers. Additional information is slated to be released at a later time. The show will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)