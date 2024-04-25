Boris Announce US Tour in 2024: How to Get Tickets

Japanese noise rockers Boris are kicking off a tour of the United States this fall, and it’s going to be a special one. The Amplifier Worship Service Tour will see the band performing their hit 1998 album of the same name in its entirety.

This is going to be a classic throwback Boris tour featuring their older, more doom metal sound. American rock band Starcrawler will support Boris for all tour dates. This is not a tour you’ll want to miss if you love noise rock and doom metal!

The Boris 2024 Tour will start on September 25 in San Diego, California at Music Box. The tour will end on November 3 in Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre.

General on-sale for this tour will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. Select tour dates currently have presale events live on Ticketmaster. If your chosen tour date has sold out by the time you’re ready to get tickets, it might be a good idea to check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has at least a few tickets available to sold-out shows, especially for big names in rock like Boris. It’s worth checking, at least!

Get your tickets to see Boris live before they’re gone!

September 25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

September 27 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

September 28 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

September 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

October 1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

October 2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

October 4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

October 6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

October 8 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

October 11 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

October 12 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

October 13 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

October 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

October 17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

October 21 – Boston, MA – Paradise

October 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

October 23 – New York, NY – Racket

October 24 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

October 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

October 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

October 27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

October 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

October 30 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

November 2 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

November 3 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

