Boris Announce US Tour in 2024: How to Get Tickets

Japanese noise rockers Boris are kicking off a tour of the United States this fall, and it’s going to be a special one. The Amplifier Worship Service Tour will see the band performing their hit 1998 album of the same name in its entirety.
This is going to be a classic throwback Boris tour featuring their older, more doom metal sound. American rock band Starcrawler will support Boris for all tour dates. This is not a tour you’ll want to miss if you love noise rock and doom metal!
The Boris 2024 Tour will start on September 25 in San Diego, California at Music Box. The tour will end on November 3 in Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre.
General on-sale for this tour will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. Select tour dates currently have presale events live on Ticketmaster. If your chosen tour date has sold out by the time you’re ready to get tickets, it might be a good idea to check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has at least a few tickets available to sold-out shows, especially for big names in rock like Boris. It’s worth checking, at least!
Boris 2024 Tour Dates
September 25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
September 27 – Pomona, CA – Glass House
September 28 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
September 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
October 1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
October 2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
October 4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
October 6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
October 8 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
October 11 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre
October 12 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
October 13 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
October 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
October 17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
October 21 – Boston, MA – Paradise
October 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
October 23 – New York, NY – Racket
October 24 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
October 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
October 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
October 27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
October 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
October 30 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
November 2 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
November 3 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
