Boris Announce US Tour in 2024: How to Get Tickets

Japanese noise rockers Boris are kicking off a tour of the United States this fall, and it’s going to be a special one. The Amplifier Worship Service Tour will see the band performing their hit 1998 album of the same name in its entirety.

This is going to be a classic throwback Boris tour featuring their older, more doom metal sound. American rock band Starcrawler will support Boris for all tour dates. This is not a tour you’ll want to miss if you love noise rock and doom metal!

The Boris 2024 Tour will start on September 25 in San Diego, California at Music Box. The tour will end on November  3 in Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre. 

General on-sale for this tour will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. Select tour dates currently have presale events live on Ticketmaster. If your chosen tour date has sold out by the time you’re ready to get tickets, it might be a good idea to check Stubhub. Stubhub usually has at least a few tickets available to sold-out shows, especially for big names in rock like Boris. It’s worth checking, at least!

Get your tickets to see Boris live before they’re gone!

Boris 2024 Tour Dates

September 25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box 

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco 

September 27 – Pomona, CA – Glass House 

September 28 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s 

September 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore 

October 1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall 

October 2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox 

October 4 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall 

October 6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater 

October 8 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room 

October 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line 

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium 

October 11 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre 

October 12 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue 

October 13 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall 

October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation 

October 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall 

October 17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom 

October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall 

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer 

October 21 – Boston, MA – Paradise 

October 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom 

October 23 – New York, NY – Racket 

October 24 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage 

October 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle 

October 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade 

October 27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn 

October 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater 

October 30 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown 

November  2 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole 

November  3 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre 

Photo courtesy of Boris’ official Facebook page

