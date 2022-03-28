Roxy Music Celebrate 50th Anniversary with North American, U.K. Tour with St. Vincent

Roxy Music, pioneers of the ’70s artsier glam rock, are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a North American and U.K. tour, the band’s first time performing in more than a decade.

The 13-date tour, will bring singer Bryan Ferry, sax player Andy Mackay, guitarist Phil Manzanera, and drummer Paul Thompson together on stage for the first time since their 2011 For Your Pleasure tour and will kick off on Sept. 7 in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena and close at The O2 in London on Oct. 14. Throughout the North American tour, the band will play venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles.

St. Vincent, who released her sixth album Daddy’s Home in 2021, will appear with the band during the North American dates with the exception of the Boston show.

Forming in 1972, Roxy Music embodied art-rock and fashion, sex, glamour, and rock, and released eight albums from their self-titled debut through their eighth and final album Avalon in 1982.

To celebrate the band’s five decades together, each of the band’s eight studio albums will be reissued as special anniversary editions, featuring revised artwork, a new half-speed cut, and a deluxe gloss laminated finish. The first 2 LPs, Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure will be released on April 1 with the remaining albums arriving in paired drops throughout the year.

Roxy Music North American Tour Dates

09/07 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

09/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/12 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

09/15 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/17 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/19 – United Center – Chicago, IL

09/21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

09/23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

09/26 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

09/28 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

U.K TOUR DATES

Oct 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Oct 12 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Oct 14 – The O2 – London, UK

