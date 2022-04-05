Everclear Announce 30th Anniversary Tour Dates; Digital Release of Debut Album ‘World Of Noise’

Alternative rock band Everclear—comprised of Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums)—is marking 30 years together as a band with a milestone 30th Anniversary tour kicking off in June.
The 25+ date North American trek will kick off on June 9 in Emmett, Idaho, making stops in Denver, Memphis, Baltimore, Nashville, and Virginia Beach before wrapping on September 3 in Hampton, Nevada. Joining the band will be special guests Fastball and The Nixons.
“Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration,” exclaims vocalist, guitarist, and founder Alexakis. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’ve got MS. I’ve been through the wringer, but I’m still here. The music’s still here. Everclear is still here. Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same. We’ve got a great band now, we’re tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I’m blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life.”
In addition, the band will rerelease their out-of-print 1993 debut album, World of Noise, for the first time on all digital music streaming platforms on Friday, June 10.
Alexakis adds, “We’re gonna do a couple of songs off World of Noise for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides. And, of course, we’ll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It’s going to be a really fun summer!”
Tickets go on sale to the public on April 8 at 10 am local time. Pre-Sale Begins April 6
EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES
Friday, April 22 Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall
Saturday, April 23 Houston, TX @ Bikes On the Bayou 2022
Sunday, April 24 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
Thursday, May 12 Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer
Friday, May 13 Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat Music Festival 2022
Saturday, May 14 Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival (Art Alexakis solo)
Sunday, May 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Dog Days of Summer at The Greek Theatre
Saturday, May 20 Everett, WA @ Downtown Everett Association
Saturday, June 4 Syracuse, NY @ Taste of Syracuse
30TH Anniversary Tour w/ Fastball and The Nixons
Thursday, June 9 Emmett, ID @ Stoney’s Road House
Friday, June 10 Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater
Saturday, June 11 Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
Sunday, June 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Tuesday, June 14 Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre
Thursday, June 16 Waco, TX @ The Backyard
Friday, June 17 Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage
Saturday, June 18 Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^
Sunday, June 19 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
Wednesday, June 22 Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series +
Thursday, June 23 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Friday, June 24 Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at The Meadows
Saturday, June 25 Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy
Thursday, June 30 Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park +
Friday, July 1 Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife
Sunday, July 3 Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
Wednesday, July 6 Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
Thursday, July 7 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Friday, July 8 Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
Saturday, July 9 Streator, IL @ Streator’s 4th of July Celebration +
Wednesday, July 13 Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre
Thursday, July 14 Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
Friday, July 15 Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.
Saturday, July 16 Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Saturday, August 6 Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater +
Saturday, August 13 San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles ^
Saturday, August 27 Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort ^
Saturday, September 3 Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino
^ Everclear only; no Fastball or The Nixons
+ indicates free show
