Everclear Announce 30th Anniversary Tour Dates; Digital Release of Debut Album ‘World Of Noise’

Alternative rock band Everclear—comprised of Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums)—is marking 30 years together as a band with a milestone 30th Anniversary tour kicking off in June.

The 25+ date North American trek will kick off on June 9 in Emmett, Idaho, making stops in Denver, Memphis, Baltimore, Nashville, and Virginia Beach before wrapping on September 3 in Hampton, Nevada. Joining the band will be special guests Fastball and The Nixons.

“Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration,” exclaims vocalist, guitarist, and founder Alexakis. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’ve got MS. I’ve been through the wringer, but I’m still here. The music’s still here. Everclear is still here. Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same. We’ve got a great band now, we’re tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I’m blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life.”

In addition, the band will rerelease their out-of-print 1993 debut album, World of Noise, for the first time on all digital music streaming platforms on Friday, June 10.

Alexakis adds, “We’re gonna do a couple of songs off World of Noise for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides. And, of course, we’ll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It’s going to be a really fun summer!”

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 8 at 10 am local time. Pre-Sale Begins April 6 – PRESS HERE For Tickets

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

New dates in bold

Friday, April 22 Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall

Saturday, April 23 Houston, TX @ Bikes On the Bayou 2022

Sunday, April 24 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

Thursday, May 12 Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

Friday, May 13 Sanford, NC @ Wampus Cat Music Festival 2022

Saturday, May 14 Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival (Art Alexakis solo)

Sunday, May 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Dog Days of Summer at The Greek Theatre

Saturday, May 20 Everett, WA @ Downtown Everett Association

Saturday, June 4 Syracuse, NY @ Taste of Syracuse

30TH Anniversary Tour w/ Fastball and The Nixons

Thursday, June 9 Emmett, ID @ Stoney’s Road House

Friday, June 10 Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater

Saturday, June 11 Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Sunday, June 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tuesday, June 14 Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre

Thursday, June 16 Waco, TX @ The Backyard

Friday, June 17 Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage

Saturday, June 18 Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^

Sunday, June 19 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Wednesday, June 22 Virginia Beach, VA @ Beachfront Concert Series +

Thursday, June 23 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Friday, June 24 Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

Saturday, June 25 Princeton, WV @ Food Truck Frenzy

Thursday, June 30 Charleston, WV @ Haddad Riverfront Park +

Friday, July 1 Greenville, SC @ Cowboy Up Nightlife

Sunday, July 3 Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

Wednesday, July 6 Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck

Thursday, July 7 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Friday, July 8 Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

Saturday, July 9 Streator, IL @ Streator’s 4th of July Celebration +

Wednesday, July 13 Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre

Thursday, July 14 Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

Friday, July 15 Schenectady, NY @ Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Saturday, July 16 Hammondsport, NY @ Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Saturday, August 6 Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 13 San Pedro, CA @ Flannel Nation Festival at Port of Los Angeles ^

Saturday, August 27 Niagara Falls, ON @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort ^

Saturday, September 3 Henderson, NV @ M Resort and Casino

^ Everclear only; no Fastball or The Nixons

+ indicates free show

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn