Nashville duo Striking Matches take the Fender Acoustasonic Strat for a ride in the manufacturer’s latest video series showcasing independent artists using the innovative new guitar, which combines electric and acoustic sounds with multiple tonal options.

Partners Sarah Zimmerman and Justin Davis met while they were attending Belmont University and began performing together at several Nashville venues, including the Bluebird Café. They released a self-titled EP in 2012 and have had nine of their songs featured on the show Nashville.

In this video, Davis and Zimmerman hit percussive slaps on the guitar’s body before laying out a jam-friendly descending chord pattern, over which Zimmerman plays some mean slide licks and the pair play melodic harmony lines.

The band is performing virtual livestreams during the live music shutdown. Their next show is Sunday July 12 at 2 pm CT. Tickets are pay what you can, get them at www.stageit.com/strikingmatches.

Fender has partnered with several artists across multiple genres to showcase the new possibilities of what they can create with this new addition to the Acoustasonic line.

Previous videos have showcased various players with different styles, including Billy Strings (watch here), “Freaky” Rob Gueringer (watch here), Kenny Wayne Shepherd (watch here), Molly Tuttle (watch here), Lindsay Ell (watch here) , Brandon Walters (watch here) , Naia Izumi (watch here).