Zoom is long known as one of the pioneers of portable handheld recording devices. The new Zoom H8 Handheld Recorder takes their technology a step further and allows a user to record up to 12 tracks simultaneously.

The H8 features an intuitive color touchscreen interface which features three distinct apps that adapt to your needs, whether you’re recording music, sound effects in the field, or professional podcasts.

With four XLR and two XLR/TRS combo jacks, the H8 can record up to 12 tracks simultaneously (depending on your capsule configuration) and you can quickly and easily adjust input type, lo-cut, EQ, compression, limiter, noise gate, and more, according to their press release.

For podcasters, the H8 features four Sound Pads to activate sound effects such as laughter and applause. You can choose from 13 prerecorded sounds or download your own sound effects.

The H8’s updated Capsule System 2.0 (available Q3 this year) provides even more flexibility with brand new, high-end, mic and input attachments, as well as offering backwards compatibility with Zoom’s existing H6’s capsules.

The Capsule System 2.0 contains the following capsules:

XAH-8: Combination XY / AB Mic

VRH-8: Ambisonic Mic

EXH-8: Expander Capsule

The new Zoom H8 Handy Recorder will be available in August.

MAP price: $399.99.

For more information including specs and videos, visit www.zoom-na.com/H8 or contact Zoom North America at info@zoom-na.com.

Using the Zoom H8 Music App

Features:

Customized applications for field recording, music and podcasting

3 distinct interfaces for field recording, music and podcasting

Interchangeable input capsules

12-track simultaneous recording

Four mic inputs and two XLR/TRS combo connectors

Gain control knobs and -20dB pads for each input

Supplied XYH-6 X/Y capsule provides secondary input via a stereo ⅛” Mic/Line In mini phone jack

Phantom power for all six XLR mic inputs: +24/+48V

Large color LCD touchscreen display

Records directly to SD, SDHC and SDXC cards up to 512GB

Up to 24-bit /96kHz audio in BWF-compliant WAV or a variety of MP3 formats

Auto-record, Pre-record and Backup-record functions mean that you’ll never miss that perfect take

Built-in effects, including low-cut filtering, compression, and limiting

Multichannel and stereo USB audio interface for PC/Mac/iPad

Accepts standard AA alkaline or NiMH rechargeable batteries

Over 15 hours of operation with 4 AA alkaline batteries