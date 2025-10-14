Watch Turnstile Put Fender’s New American Pro Classic Line Through Its Paces

Who better than one of the hardest-working rock bands on the scene right now to showcase Fender's new line geared towards professional working musicians?

If it seems like Fender is just dropping product line after product line these days, well, it’s because they are. This one, though, should prove to be good news for Fender fans who are looking for a made-in-USA option on the slightly more affordable side that emphasizes playability and reliability, without compromising on classic style. I present to you the American Professional Classic series.

Touted by the brand as “Tested. Trusted. Night After Night.” the new line promises to deliver Fender’s signature mix of playability, classic style, and stage-ready reliability. Designed with working musicians in mind, the American Pro Classic aims to deliver that unmistakable Fender tone with refined comfort and upgraded hardware—all, of course, while looking as good as it sounds.

Built for the Moment

Fender guitars have been there since the very beginning of the rock 'n' roll era, nearly 70 years ago. The American Professional Classic continues that tradition with thoughtful modern updates meant to serve today’s artists—especially amid what many see as a full-blown guitar resurgence at the hands of such emerging alt-rock groups as Turnstile (who, if you don't already know, are absolutely the biggest thing happening in rock right now).

“When you’re in a different place constantly, sometimes the most familiar thing is the guitar that you bring every single night,” said Pat McCrory of Turnstile. “We look for something that sounds the same every time, sounds exactly how you want it, but also has versatility because spaces change. Having some durability but flexibility is very important.”



The American Professional Classic Line

“The American Professional Classic is all about delivering a great playing experience,” said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer at Fender. “We focused on every detail: from the all-new Coastline pickups, which offer clear, punchy tone across every register, to the Modern-‘C’ neck with rolled fingerboard edges that feels comfortably broken-in from day one.”

Those new Coastline pickups, which are slightly overwound for a punchy attack and dynamic responsiveness, are like a Fender single-coil on steroids. Add in the improved ClassicGear tuners, vintage bridges with modern stability (including barrel saddles on the Tele—thank you), and classic finishes refreshed in bold new colors, and it’s clear this series was designed for players who need modern playability and reliability, but don't want to lose out on classic Fender mojo.

The American Pro Classic series launches with a greatest-hits-of-Fender lineup: Stratocaster, Telecaster, Hotshot Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Jaguar, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass, and Mustang Bass, each offered in a selection of “faded” vintage finishes like Sherwood Green Metallic, Firemist Gold, Lake Placid Blue, Dakota Red, and Butterscotch Blonde. Prices range from $1,499.99 to $1,599.99 USD across the models.

A New Generation of Fender Guitar(ist)s

More than just an update, the American Professional Classic signals Fender’s confidence in the continued vitality of the guitar. Each instrument in the range captures what the company calls “the soul of a golden-era Fender, evolved for today’s player.”

It’s a promise that seems well-suited to the current moment. The emergence of a new music—raw, yet precise, and distinctly modern, but with an eye always towards an aesthetic past—seems like an opportunity for Fender. With the American Pro Classic line, Fender looks to bridge a similar gap between nostalgia and innovation—ensuring that from garage bands to global stages, the sound of the electric guitar remains as thrilling as ever.

For full specs, color options, and availability, visit Fender.com.