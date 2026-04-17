Nashville Fans Get Surprise Treat as Zach Top Performs Ronnie Milsap Classic at Local Bar

Winning New Male Artist of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards, Zach Top has only expanded his stardom since that moment. Throughout his career, he has released three studio albums, with his last, Ain’t in It for My Health, hitting streaming platforms in August 2025. And he continues to ride that success as it received nominations for Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Although quickly becoming a top name in country, he still found time to hit the stage at a local Nashville bar to honor the legacy of Ronnie Milsap.

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While nearly blind since birth, that didn’t stop Milsap from finding the stage. First dipping his toes in music during the early 1960s, he went on to win several Grammy Awards and record nearly three dozen No. 1 hits. He landed in a category of other icons like Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, and George Strait.

With Top’s style always highlighting the rich history of country music, the hitmaker shocked fans when he casually took the stage at the bar Skinny Dennis in East Nashville. Although Nashville is a top tourist destination for country music fans, the idea of seeing Top on stage was more of wishful thinking than reality. But that’s exactly what happened when he covered “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me).”

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Zach Top’s Cover Honored More Than Ronnie Milsap

When visiting the heart of country music, most people tend to hit popular spots like Tootsies Orchid Lounge, the Honky Tonk Central, Nashville Underground, or Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. But even with the city drastically changing over the decades, places like Skinny Dennis still offered a stage for those stars who missed performing for a smaller audience.

And to make the entire performance even better, Top covered a song that went far beyond Milsap. Written by Hank Cochran, “Don’t You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me)” was recorded by Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Connie Cato, Jack Greene, and George Jones. Adding his name to the song’s history, Milsap’s version topped the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Marking yet another connection to country music’s roots, Top’s performance served as a reminder of the genre’s lasting legacy. For fans lucky enough to be in the room, it was a glimpse into country music at its purest. And for Top, it proved that honoring the past is just as important as shaping the future.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)