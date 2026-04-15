Country Festival Changes Location Weeks Before Zach Top, Kane Brown Headlining Event: Here’s What You Need To Know

Organizers for the Country Thunder Music Festival prepared for a weekend full of performances from Zach Top, Gavin Adcock, Kane Brown, Shaboozey, Gretchen Wilson, and numerous others. While expecting to welcome over 12,000 attendees in a single day, the organizers worked for months to make the festival safe and unforgettable. But with the festival only a few weeks away, Country Thunder announced a change in location in an effort to support wildlife conservation.

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For months, Country Thunder promoted the festival held at the TradeWinds Resort at St. Pete Beach. Although the festival is in the perfect setting, environmental groups expressed concerns about the three-day event. While worried by the sudden influx of people and music, the groups suggested it could have a critical impact on nesting birds and sea turtles.

Not wanting to disrupt the wildlife in the area, the organizers feverishly searched for a new location. And thankfully, they didn’t have to go far as the festival will now be held at Coachman Park in Clearwater.

Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier shared her excitement about welcoming the festival. “We are excited to introduce Country music fans to the beautiful waterfront Coachman Park and to be the new location for Country Thunder.”

[RELATED: Star-Studded Country Festival Expecting Massive Crowds as Lainey Wilson, Zach Top Take the Stage]

Country Thunder Promises An “Unforgettable Experience” In Clearwater

Discussing the process of moving such a massive event from one venue to the next in just a few weeks, Country Thunder executive director Kim Blevins said, “As we moved forward with planning for the festival, it became clear that Clearwater offered the infrastructure and community partnership needed to bring this event to life the right way.”

Although a sudden surprise for organizers and fans, Blevins promised the same energy and passion that Country Thunder is known for. “Coachman Park gives us the ability to execute our full vision and create an unforgettable experience for fans. We’re excited to be in a community that’s truly embracing what Country Thunder is all about, and we can’t wait for an incredible event.”

Besides running from May 8-10, a general admission weekend ticket started at $355.00 and climbed to $25,500 for those wanting to splurge on the Diamond Lounge package. However, for fans unable to attend the festival after the venue change, the city of Clearwater stated that refunds would be available.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)