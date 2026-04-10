Star-Studded Country Festival Expecting Massive Crowds as Lainey Wilson, Zach Top Take the Stage

Holding its first show in 1993, Country Thunder Arizona has welcomed such country music heavyweights as Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, and Dierks Bentley. The four-day music festival kicked off Thursday (April 9) at the AZ Talio Ranch near Florence, Arizona, ending the night with an electrifying set from headliner Gavin Adcock. With Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and Brooks & Dunn still set to take the stage, Country Thunder Arizona officials are expecting up to 30,000 fans a day filling the campgrounds.

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Country Thunder Arizona Set For April 9-12

Friday’s (April 10) Country Thunder Arizona’s main stage lineup includes Lauren Watkins, Billy Dean with Collin Raye, Jackson Dean, and Ian Munsick.

Lainey Wilson, country music’s reigning entertainer of the year, will kick off her headlining set at 10 p.m.

In addition to the music, fans can explore rows of food and clothing vendors, jewelry booths, and a full carnival.

“So lots to see, lots to do. Electric Thunder is a great time,” said Gerry Krochak, director of corporate partnerships. “When main stage ends, it turns into, like, kind of EDM slash country, tons of fun.”

For three decades, Country Thunder Arizona has drawn a mix of longtime fans and first-timers eager to soak up the experience. “It’s its own city,” Krochak said.

Saturday’s (April 11) roster includes The Wilder Blue, Lanie Gardner, George Birge, and Lonestar. Grammy-winning country artist Zach Top will close out the night.

Sunday (April 12) brings headliners Brooks & Dunn to the main stage. The Country Music Association’s 16-time Duo of the Year will top off a closing night lineup that includes Annie Bosko, Austin Snell, ACM New Artist of the Year nominee Dasha, and American Idol champion Scotty McCreery.

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This is Just the Beginning

While Country Thunder Arizona is the franchise’s first festival of the year, there is still more to come.

Next up is Country Thunder Florida, set for May 8-10 at Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach. Gavin Adcock and Zach Top will return as headliners alongside Kane Brown. Shaboozey, Gretchen Wilson, Braxton Keith, and Dasha are also among the Sunshine State lineup.

Lainey Wilson makes a reappearance at the Alberta festival, held June 26-28 at The Confluence Historic Site in Calgary. The “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer also joins Riley Green and Creed as headliners for the Saskatchewan event July 9-12 in Craven.

Finally, Country Thunder will close out the 2026 season in Wisconsin. Gavin Adcock, the Red Clay Strays, Keith Urban, and Riley Green are headlining the festival July 16-19 at Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA