Nashville Hitmaker Joe Scaife, Producer of “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Redneck Woman,” Dead at 68

For any person who dabbled in country music or at least cruised through the country radio stations, they unknowingly heard the artwork of Joe Scaife. Although Billy Ray Cyrus is known for singing the famous song “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992, behind the country singer was Scaife. A top producer in country music, Scaife not only helped bring “Achy Breaky Heart” to life, but he also produced Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.” With a career including numerous hit songs, the producer sadly passed away last weekend at 68 years old.

Besides working with Cryus and Wilson, Scaife showcased his talents alongside other great artists like Toby Keith, Shania Twain, K.T. Oslin, Montgomery Gentry, and several others. His wife, Danielle Godwin Scaife, announced the passing of her husband on Facebook, writing, “Our hearts are broken. We love you so much Joe Scaife.”

While graduating from Belmont University, Scaife decided to move to Nashville to explore a career in music. He received his first taste of stardom when helping release the 1987 hit song “80’s Ladies.”

Daughter Of Joe Scaife Remembers Her Father

On Father’s Day, Scaife’s daughter, Jaela, shared her love for her father in a touching post on Facebook. She wrote, “You were the coolest hang there ever was. Anyone who knows me knows that there is no one in the world I love more than Joe Scaife. Words will never do him justice. He was the absolute coolest, most down-to-earth, incredible dad I could have ever asked for. I don’t know how I am going to make it without him, but I know he is going wide open on his boat in heaven. I love you so much daddy and I can’t wait to see you again. Happy first Father’s Day in Heaven.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to also share their love for Scaife with comments reading, “I am truly speechless. I pray for your family and I’m sorry to hear of your loss. As you know, your father was an amazing human being the spirit of an angel.” Another person added, “I’m so sorry for your loss! He was such a great and kind man!! I know how hard it is to lose a father! He loved you all so much!! Many prayers!!”

