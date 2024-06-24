Shania Twain Reveals Exciting Plans for Glastonbury Performance and How Getting the Call Was a “Wow” Moment

First stepping into the spotlight over 40 years ago, Shania Twain practically took over country music as she sold over 100 million albums, won numerous awards, and received the title of “Queen of Country Pop.” Seeming to create her own subgenre of country music, the singer released songs like “You’re Still the One”, “From This Moment On”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” An icon in country music, Twain will hit another milestone this weekend when she performs at the famous Glastonbury.

Excited to share her music during the historic festival, Twain recently discussed receiving the invitation to play during the Glastonbury Legends slot. “It’s a wow. A real wow moment in my career. It’s such a one of a kind. The closer it comes, the more everybody tells me about it in their own individual stories as well their own experiences.” Explaining how the festival brings fans together, she added, “Everyone seems to be such a dedicated fan of the festival, it sounds as though it’s a very bonding experience for everybody. It’s an event where everybody bonds over whether it’s great weather or bad weather or whatever it is that’s happening so I think it’s more than just a music festival, it’s a community gathering, a stamp, an annual stamp that everyone experiences.”

Shania Twain Says “It’s Just All About the Hits”

Not wanting fans to wonder what she would sing during her set, Twain pointed to her classics. “I plan on singing everything that everybody knows so there’s no guessing. It’s just all about the hits. It’s all about singing together and having fun.” She continued, “It’s all about the shoulder-to-shoulder experience, isn’t it? Everybody wants to just sing along and sway along. They want to feel and I want it to feel familiar to everyone. And this is what I love about the time of the Legends slot because in it’s still daytime and I can see everybody.”

Recalling where her love for music started, Twain took a step back into her childhood, revealing how her mother always supported her. “I remember my mother used to put me up on the countertops in restaurants because I would always sing out loud with a jukebox from the seat from our table. People would take notice so she decided to put me on top of the table and let me sing so people could see me.”

