Check Out Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour’s Cover of the 1999 Tune “Between Two Points,” Featuring Vocals by His Daughter

David Gilmour has released a second advance single from his forthcoming solo album, Luck and Strange, a cover of dream-pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers’ 1999 song “Between Two Points.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The atmospheric and introspective track features the famed Pink Floyd singer/guitarist’s 22-year-old daughter, Romany, on vocals and harp. The song is available now via streaming services in a full-length version and a radio edit.

[Buy David Gilmour Concert Tickets]

An accompanying music video has debuted on Gilmour’s YouTube channel that features black-and-white footage of Romany and her father shot in London and Manchester, U.K.

“Romany performs this song with an extraordinary level of fragility, vulnerability and understated control,” said Gavin Edler, the video’s director. “There’s a subtle, yet deep emotional rapport between David and Romany, captured with hand held cameras, enhancing the tension within the video.”

Gilmour Discusses Recording “Between Two Points”

Gilmour also has posted a video on YouTube featuring him talking about his decision to cover “Between Two Points,” and discussing the recording of the track.

“‘Between Two Points’ … is a song from the ’90s by a couple of guys who called themselves The Montgolfier Brothers,” the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted. “[I]t’s a lovely, lovely song that [my wife and lyricist] Polly [Samson] and I have known and loved for many, many years. And we talked about … it having sort of cropped up accidentally on our playlist a while ago. And we thought, ‘Why not have a look at it [to record]?’”

[RELATED: David Gilmour Announces First US Tour Dates in Eight Years]

Regarding his approach to recording his own version of the tune, Gilmour noted, “I’m not really trying to make it different to the original, but I’m not trying to make it the same either. I’m just going wherever I’m led by the music to try and capture something of what the original has.”

The guitar legend then shared that he originally planned to sing the song, but realized that “it just, lyrically, didn’t suit me.” He then asked his daughter to sing the tune, and changed the key to suit her voice.

“[S]he has exactly the right balance of forcefulness and vulnerability,” Gilmour maintained. “She basically pretty much knocked it off in a take, from a piece of paper. She didn’t know the song at all. I just played it to her and said, ‘Sing.’”

More About the Luck and Strange Album

As previously reported, Luck and Strange will be released on September 6.

The album features eight new original songs, plus “Between Two Points.” The title track features keyboard parts by late Pink Floyd co-founder Richard Wright that were originally recorded in 2007 during a jam session inside a barn at Gilmour’s home.

Prior to “Between Two Points,” a song titled “The Piper’s Call” was released as the album’s lead single. It features harmony vocals by Romany.

Luck and Strange is available for pre-order now.

Gilmour’s 2024 Tour Plans

Gilmour is slated to launch a new tour in support of Luck and Strange this fall, his first trek since 2016. The tour kicks off with a six-concert engagement in Rome spanning from September 27 to October 3. He also has six concerts scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall in London from October 9 to October 15.

The Pink Floyd great then will head to the U.S. for shows in the Los Angeles area and New York City. He has an October 25 performance at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, followed by October 29, 30, and 31 concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Gilmour’s last confirmed 2024 shows are scheduled for November 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets for Gilmour’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.