NBA Star Victor Oladipo Shares New Single “Symphony” Ahead of New LP ‘Tunde’

Two-time NBA all-star Victor Oladipo has shared his newest smooth single, “Symphony,” ahead of his upcoming LP, Tunde.

One might wonder how someone can be a standout in two different professions, but Oladipo certainly fits the bill with a butter-slick voice to go with his slicing NBA game.

On the track, which features plucked guitar and a head-bobbing beat, Oladipo soars as if gliding to a finger-roll layup. Sings the hooper-turned-artist, I got you hotter than hibachi.

In terms of the content, the all-star likens the art of seduction to conducting, yes, a symphony (hence the track’s title). And on it, Oladipo assures, Stroke you up and down like you a cello and We making a concerto.

The new single comes ahead of Oladipo’s new LP and in between, the NBA player is set to drop a “sexy” music video to accompany the track. This marks Oladipo’s first new music since his 2018 debut, V.O., which generated millions of streams and views.

The new NBA season begins in mid-October and Oladipo will again play for the rugged Miami Heat, a squad that matches his hooping talents and juxtaposes his singing prowess.

According to a press statement, “Maryland native Oladipo originally found his voice as a kid in Church. He quietly cultivated it as he simultaneously launched a successful career as a professional basketball player. He stands out as a two-time NBA All-Star [2018, 2019] and would even emerge as both the NBA ‘Most Improved Player’ and ‘Steals Leader’ for 2018.

“Throughout his career, he has shined on the court for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets before joining the Miami Heat in 2021. Along the way, he dropped the Songs For You EP in 2017, boasting ‘Unfollow’ [feat. Eric Bellinger] and ‘Rope a Dope’ [feat. 2 Chainz].”

Fans can check out the new R&B track from the former All-NBA player below. Let us know what you think. Comment below.

