‘The Voice’ Finalist’s NBA Finals National Anthem Is “One of the Best Renditions” Fans Have Ever Heard

Prior to the start of game one of the NBA Playoffs, former The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks Thompson performed the national anthem. She showcased her clear vocals that took her all the way to the finals of season three, performing the anthem with grace and ease.

Fans were thrilled to see her at the game, with one person writing on social media, “That’s one of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve ever heard.” Another fan commented, “Michelle Brooks Thompson just sung the hell out of that national anthem.”

Brooks Thompson previously performed the national anthem in April at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. That performance had fans begging for her to sing the anthem at the Super Bowl.

“NFL needs to book her now for the Super Bowl national anthem,” one fan wrote at the time. “Okay Michelle Brooks Thompson, you sang the hell out of the national anthem!” another commented. Still, more fans shared love and support for Brooks Thompson, writing, “We can add Michelle Brooks Thompson to our list of people allowed to do national anthems forever and always!”

The Voice Surprises Fans by Revealing Coaches for Season 27

Meanwhile on The Voice, the show recently revealed the coach lineup for season 27 earlier than usual, surprising fans with the choices. In a video posted on Instagram, the show revealed that John Legend is returning to his big red chair in 2025. In addition, Michael Bublé will return. He’ll be a new face for season 26, but will be a pro for season 27.

Speaking of new faces, Kelsea Ballerini will join the team for the first time. She expressed her excitement at joining the lineup, saying, “Let’s go Team Kelsea!” The final coach is another familiar face, one that fans have been asking for again and again as the seasons go by.

It’s official—Adam Levine is returning to The Voice. He appeared in the announcement video with a simple message, stating, “I feel bad for [the] other teams.” With season 27 coaches already announced, will fans want to wait that long to see some of their favorites return?

