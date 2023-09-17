Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Release of ‘Time Fades Away’

There seems to be no end in sight for the number of releases acclaimed folk songwriter and performer Neil Young has in his archives. The latest from the Canadian-born artist? The new 50th-anniversary release of the live album Time Fades Away.

According to a press statement, the milestone record is set to drop later this year on November 3 via Reprise Records. It will include a new bonus track, “The Last Trip to Tulsa,” and it will also only be available on a limited edition clear vinyl.

Fans can check out the track list for the new anniversary vinyl album, which was originally released in 1973, below, including a new bonus track. On the album, David Crosby and Graham Nash also joined on harmony vocals and acoustic guitar.

At the time of its original release, Young said of the album, “Time Fades Away was the worst record I ever made, but as a door of what was happening to me it was a great record.” The anniversary release will only come out on limited edition clear vinyl and it will include nine songs, including the new bonus track.

According to a press release, “The 50th anniversary release of Time Fades Away is a true celebration of an era in time that marked music forever. In 1973 Young was writing songs that have lasted to this day, and taking bold changes with the way he presented them in person. It’s a trademark of his that still continues.”

The album wasn’t released on CD until 2017. Now fans can have it on clear vinyl. Check out the track list for the live LP below.

TIME FADES AWAY 50 Track List:

Side A:

Time Fades Away Journey Through The Past Yonder Stands The Sinner L.A. Love In Mind

Side B:

Don’t Be Denied The Bridge Last Dance The Last Trip To Tulsa (50th Anniversary Bonus Track)

