Neko Case and Margaret Cho Headline Do Re #MeToo Livestream Concert

Neko Case, Margaret Cho, Bitch, and more are set to headline the upcoming charity livestream concert, Do Re #MeToo, which is due to premiere on October 6, 2022.

The group of performers are slated to “reclaim sexist songs,” according to a press statement for the show, which is billed as a “hilarious and horrifying night of music and comedy.”

The show is set for 9 p.m. ET, “after a summer of nightmares for reproductive rights in America,” reads the statement.

All the proceeds generated will benefit reproductive rights nonprofit Abortion Access Front.

Fans can check out a promo video highlighting the show below.

The press notice added, “Abortion Access Front (AAF), a national nonprofit that uses facts, humor, and outrage to lift up independent abortion providers and bust down abortion stigma, has once again gathered the most righteous feminist musical talent for its annual production of DO RE #METOO.

“The roster for the fifth year of Do Re #MeToo features Neko Case, Margaret Cho, Judy Gold, Jen Kwok, Adira Amram, Beth Stelling, Monica Martin, Gina Brillon, Storm Lever and Bitch. No musical era or genre will be safe when these performers belt out their favorite chauvinistic hits of yesterday and today!

“This unforgettable night of music and comedy benefits AAF, the irreverent crew known for dominating the post-Roe protests with their giant Supreme Court justice heads and most recently, their comprehensive abortion activism training program—Operation Save Abortion.“

AAF founder and chief creative officer Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, says, “If you’re still laughing, then you still have hope.”

DO RE #METOO has been performed live in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Austin. Now, for the third year in a row, it has been adapted for a virtual audience and will be livestreamed worldwide via Crowdcast.io. Registration is required, but it’s pay-what-you-want.

Comedian, star of Hulu’s Fire Island, and Do Re #MeToo veteran, Margaret Cho says, “I love this project and I think that my song was perfect for it. It’s so important to focus on feminism at this time. The best way I can participate is with humor and anger.”

Neko Case added, “I am NOT standing by while most people’s already tenuous rights in America are further and more personally, and terrifyingly tightened in a patriarchal stranglehold. These violations of our freedoms are as dangerous and tragic as they are asinine. I am NOT afraid and I LOVE YOU!”

Fans can check out the show at DoReMeToo.com and get tickets on a pay-what-you-can scale.

Photo via ANTI