Tommy Lee Announces That He Has Joined OnlyFans During Las Vegas Show

It was only a matter of time before Tommy Lee joined OnlyFans, and it seems that time came for the infamous drummer this weekend, during a show in Las Vegas.

Last month, Lee uploaded a full-frontal nude selfie across his social media. He later revealed on stage that he uploaded the photo while on “a bender.”

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro,” he told the crowd during Mötley Crüe’s show in San Antonio, Texas.

He continued, “I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick. And usually, I mean I’m a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone’s dick. C’mon boys, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let’s go.”

During a recent Las Vegas concert on September 9, Lee referenced the incident again saying, “In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately. I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right? And I think that we should dispel that fucking bullshit ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.’ Fuck that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.”

He once again urged the male audience members to follow his example, “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

He then gave the OnlyFans announcement in a way only Tommy Lee could – by mooning the audience and revealing the words “OnlyFans.” See the moment below.

Mötley Crüe is currently on a stadium tour alongside Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Def Leppard. The shows mark the outfit’s first tour since they reunited in 2018.

The tour started out traumatic for Lee as he had to sit out for a few shows after breaking his ribs on vacation. Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, revealed how the drummer broke his ribs saying, “The day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn’t helping us – he just stayed in the car. Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. He fell down these crazy stairs and broke four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised… broke.”

