Neutral Milk Hotel Announces Career-Spanning Box Set, Shares “Little Birds”

The work of psych-folk, cirque rock project Neutral Milk Hotel, is getting a box set release for the ages.
Arriving Feb. 24, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel will be a discography-spanning compilation of the band’s musical universe, one characterized by a deliciously delirious slop of lo-fi psychedelia, ominous marching rhythms, and the occasional singing saw.
In 2011, bandleader Jeff Mangum compiled a limited-edition box set self-released through Neutral Milk Hotel Records. Now, that collection is seeing its first digital release, as well as a physical one consisting of an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12-inch picture disc of Live at Jittery Joe’s, plus the “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” 7-inch on black vinyl, and various other 7-inch singles and 10-inch EPs.
A previously unreleased live recording of “Little Birds” is also be included in the box set release. Give it a listen below.
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel is available for pre-order now.
Tracklist:
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
- King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
- King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3
- In The Aeroplane Over the Sea
- Two-Headed Boy
- Fool
- Holland, 1945
- Communist Daughter
- Oh Comely
- Ghost
- [untitled]
- Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2
On Avery Island
- Song Against Sex
- You’ve Passed
- Someone Is Waiting
- A Baby for Pree
- Marching Theme
- Where You’ll Find Me Now
- Avery Island/April 1st
- Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
- Three Peaches
- Naomi
- April 8th
- Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye
Ferris Wheel On Fire
- Oh Sister (1995)
- Ferris Wheel On Fire (1993)
- Home (1992)
- April 8th (1992)
- I Will Bury You in Time (1994)
- Engine (1993)
- A Baby for Pree/Glow Into You (1995)
- My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]
Everything Is
- Everything Is
- Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)
- Unborn
- Tuesday Moon
- Ruby Bulb
- Snow Song
- Aunt Eggma Blow Torch
Little Birds
- Little Birds (Live) [1998]
- Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]
You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now
- You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)
- Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)
Live at Jittery Joe’s
- Intro
- A Baby for Pree
- Two-Headed Boy
- I Will Bury You in Time
- Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone
- Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2
- I Love How You Love Me
- Engine
- Naomi
- King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2
- King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3
- Oh Comely
Photo Courtesy of Neutral Milk Hotel