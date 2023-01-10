Neutral Milk Hotel Announces Career-Spanning Box Set, Shares “Little Birds”

The work of psych-folk, cirque rock project Neutral Milk Hotel, is getting a box set release for the ages.

Arriving Feb. 24, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel will be a discography-spanning compilation of the band’s musical universe, one characterized by a deliciously delirious slop of lo-fi psychedelia, ominous marching rhythms, and the occasional singing saw.

In 2011, bandleader Jeff Mangum compiled a limited-edition box set self-released through Neutral Milk Hotel Records. Now, that collection is seeing its first digital release, as well as a physical one consisting of an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12-inch picture disc of Live at Jittery Joe’s, plus the “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” 7-inch on black vinyl, and various other 7-inch singles and 10-inch EPs.

A previously unreleased live recording of “Little Birds” is also be included in the box set release. Give it a listen below.

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist:

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1 King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3 In The Aeroplane Over the Sea Two-Headed Boy Fool Holland, 1945 Communist Daughter Oh Comely Ghost [untitled] Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

On Avery Island

Song Against Sex You’ve Passed Someone Is Waiting A Baby for Pree Marching Theme Where You’ll Find Me Now Avery Island/April 1st Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone Three Peaches Naomi April 8th Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

Ferris Wheel On Fire

Oh Sister (1995) Ferris Wheel On Fire (1993) Home (1992) April 8th (1992) I Will Bury You in Time (1994) Engine (1993) A Baby for Pree/Glow Into You (1995) My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

Everything Is

Everything Is Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart) Unborn Tuesday Moon Ruby Bulb Snow Song Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

Little Birds

Little Birds (Live) [1998] Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now

You’ve Passed (Alternate Version) Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)

Live at Jittery Joe’s

Intro A Baby for Pree Two-Headed Boy I Will Bury You in Time Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2 I Love How You Love Me Engine Naomi King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2 King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3 Oh Comely

