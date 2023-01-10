Neutral Milk Hotel Announces Career-Spanning Box Set, Shares “Little Birds”

The work of psych-folk, cirque rock project Neutral Milk Hotel, is getting a box set release for the ages.

Arriving Feb. 24, The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel will be a discography-spanning compilation of the band’s musical universe, one characterized by a deliciously delirious slop of lo-fi psychedelia, ominous marching rhythms, and the occasional singing saw.

In 2011, bandleader Jeff Mangum compiled a limited-edition box set self-released through Neutral Milk Hotel Records. Now, that collection is seeing its first digital release, as well as a physical one consisting of an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12-inch picture disc of Live at Jittery Joe’s, plus the “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” 7-inch on black vinyl, and various other 7-inch singles and 10-inch EPs.

A previously unreleased live recording of “Little Birds” is also be included in the box set release. Give it a listen below.

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist:

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

  1. King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
  2. King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3
  3. In The Aeroplane Over the Sea
  4. Two-Headed Boy
  5. Fool
  6. Holland, 1945
  7. Communist Daughter
  8. Oh Comely
  9. Ghost
  10. [untitled]
  11. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

On Avery Island

  1. Song Against Sex
  2. You’ve Passed
  3. Someone Is Waiting
  4. A Baby for Pree
  5. Marching Theme
  6. Where You’ll Find Me Now
  7. Avery Island/April 1st
  8. Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
  9. Three Peaches
  10. Naomi
  11. April 8th
  12. Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

Ferris Wheel On Fire

  1. Oh Sister (1995)
  2. Ferris Wheel On Fire (1993)
  3. Home (1992)
  4. April 8th (1992)
  5. I Will Bury You in Time (1994)
  6. Engine (1993)
  7. A Baby for Pree/Glow Into You (1995)
  8. My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

Everything Is

  1. Everything Is
  2. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)
  3. Unborn
  4. Tuesday Moon
  5. Ruby Bulb
  6. Snow Song
  7. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

Little Birds

  1. Little Birds (Live) [1998]
  2. Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

You’ve Passed / Where You’ll Find Me Now

  1. You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)
  2. Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)

Live at Jittery Joe’s

  1. Intro
  2. A Baby for Pree
  3. Two-Headed Boy
  4. I Will Bury You in Time
  5. Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone
  6. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2
  7. I Love How You Love Me
  8. Engine
  9. Naomi
  10. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2
  11. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3
  12. Oh Comely

Photo Courtesy of Neutral Milk Hotel

