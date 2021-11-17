New Bob Marley Immersive Exhibit Launches Early Next Year

Starting February 2, 2022, the Saatchi Gallery in London, England, will host an immersive Bob Marley exhibit titled Bob Marley: One Love Experience. The exhibit will run for 10 weeks before traveling to other cities around the world.

As explained in a press statement, “this unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

Set to be a multi-sensory and immersive exhibit, this installation will feature Marley throughout the different phases of his storied life and career. Tickets to the exhibit can be found here on November 19.

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart,” Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley and CEO-Bob Marley Group Of Companies, said in a statement. “The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy’s music and message to the globe.”

“It’s an honor to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’,” Jonathan Shank, director and producer of the exhibit, said. “We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity.”

Photo Credit: The Marley Family/Island Records/UMe