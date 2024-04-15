The Marley Brothers Announce North American Tour in 2024

The Marley Brothers are back in action with a North American tour this fall! The famed reggae group, which is made up of several of reggae legend Bob Marley’s sons, will travel across the US and Canada for a pretty hefty lineup of shows. It doesn’t look like there will be any openers or supporting acts for The Legacy Tour, but the high-energy group really doesn’t need anyone to hype up a crowd for them.

The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour will kick off on September 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. The tour will close on October 5 in Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

Fans can get their hands on tickets early through a few different presale events on Ticketmaster starting April 16 at 10:00 am local. VIP packages are also available.

Public on-sale starts on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets after the presale event ends, try Stubhub. It’s a great spot to score last-minute tickets, especially if your concert of choice is sold out.

See The Marley Brothers in action this year and get your tickets ASAP!

September 5 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 6 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 8 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

September 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

September 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 22 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare

September 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 30 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

October 2 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

October 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 5 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Photo courtesy of the official Bob Marley Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.