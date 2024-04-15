The Marley Brothers Announce North American Tour in 2024

The Marley Brothers are back in action with a North American tour this fall! The famed reggae group, which is made up of several of reggae legend Bob Marley’s sons, will travel across the US and Canada for a pretty hefty lineup of shows. It doesn’t look like there will be any openers or supporting acts for The Legacy Tour, but the high-energy group really doesn’t need anyone to hype up a crowd for them.
The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour will kick off on September 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. The tour will close on October 5 in Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.
Fans can get their hands on tickets early through a few different presale events on Ticketmaster starting April 16 at 10:00 am local. VIP packages are also available.
Public on-sale starts on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets after the presale event ends, try Stubhub. It’s a great spot to score last-minute tickets, especially if your concert of choice is sold out.
See The Marley Brothers in action this year and get your tickets ASAP!
The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates
September 5 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
September 6 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 8 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
September 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
September 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
September 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
September 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 22 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
September 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare
September 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
September 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
September 30 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
October 2 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
October 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
October 5 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Photo courtesy of the official Bob Marley Facebook page
