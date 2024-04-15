The Marley Brothers Announce North American Tour in 2024

The Marley Brothers are back in action with a North American tour this fall! The famed reggae group, which is made up of several of reggae legend Bob Marley’s sons, will travel across the US and Canada for a pretty hefty lineup of shows. It doesn’t look like there will be any openers or supporting acts for The Legacy Tour, but the high-energy group really doesn’t need anyone to hype up a crowd for them.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour will kick off on September 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. The tour will close on October 5 in Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

Fans can get their hands on tickets early through a few different presale events on Ticketmaster starting April 16 at 10:00 am local. VIP packages are also available.

Public on-sale starts on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets after the presale event ends, try Stubhub. It’s a great spot to score last-minute tickets, especially if your concert of choice is sold out.

See The Marley Brothers in action this year and get your tickets ASAP!

BUY TICKETS

The Marley Brothers 2024 Tour Dates

September 5 – Vancouver, BC – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 6 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 8 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

September 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

September 19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 22 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare

September 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

September 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 30 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

October 2 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

October 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 5 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Photo courtesy of the official Bob Marley Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leave a Reply

Photo courtesy of The Marías's Facebook page

The Marías Announce North American Tour in 2024