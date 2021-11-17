The Voice: In the Bottom Three, Gymani’s Powerful Performance of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” Won Her the Instant Save

Things are heating up on season 21 of NBC’s wildly popular reality competition show, The Voice—on Tuesday night (Nov. 17), contestants Gymani, Shadale and Ryleigh Plank faced-off for an “Instant Save” round, where the audience got to keep one of the three from being sent home.

And after a soulful performance of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love,” Gymani rightfully earned that coveted pass to the next episode.

Originally released in 1986 as a single from Baker’s album, Rapture, “Sweet Love” is a passionate, no-frills love song… which made it a great piece for Gymani to tackle. Following the ebbs and flows of the melody with ease, her powerful voice conveyed the energy of the song while demonstrating the breadth of her musical abilities. Landing vocal runs seamlessly—and with the perfect amount of rasp to boot—the 23-year-old, Atlanta native made it clear that, if she was going to get sent home, she was going to leave it all out on the stage.

Thankfully, she didn’t get sent home… and if her previous performances are any indication, by the time her next round rolls around, she’ll have even more to leave out there.

Repping Team Kelly Clarkson, Gymani’s been a fan-favorite since the season launched in September. Read more coverage on her HERE (and more coverage on The Voice in general HERE) and watch the full performance of “Sweet Love” below: