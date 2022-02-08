New Buddy Guy Documentary Set for March Release

Get your dobro guitars and old vinyl albums ready!

The legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy has shared a new trailer for his forthcoming new documentary, The Torch, which is set for release this spring on March 18.

The film—which investigates the guitarist’s life, career, and continued impact on the genre he’s helped to define—features a bevy of big-name guests. These featured artists include Carlos Santana and many more of Guy’s collaborators through the years.

Guy’s official social media accounts shared the news along with a Rolling Stone article, writing on Twitter to his 100-plus-thousand followers: “Check out the trailer for “The Torch”, a new documentary focusing on Buddy’s career and mentorship of young artists like @QuinnSullivan1 and @callmekingfish. In select theaters March 18: https://bit.ly/TheTorchtrailerRS – Team BG.”

Check out the full trailer below.

The film, which is directed by Jim Farrell, is inspired by a promise Guy made to his mentors and peers. The promise was this: “Last man standing, don’t let the blues die.”

From his discography to his most revolutionary moments to Guy’s mentorship of the younger generation and his passing of the torch to artists like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, just as, he explains, it was passed to him from prior greats.

Using footage from backstage hangs to jam sessions and sit-down interviews with legends, the new documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage and never-before-heard music from the blues icon. What could be better?

The 85-year-old Louisiana-born Guy’s Twitter page also shared some older footage, writing on the social media platform: “Some great footage of Buddy and Albert Collins at @BuddyGuys Legends in Chicago, 1990. – Team BG.”