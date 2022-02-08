Rock Band Nine Inch Nails Announce U.S. Tour

On Monday, February 7, the legendary rock group Nine Inch Nails announced a series of U.S. shows.

The upcoming tour, which begins in late April in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the first outing for the group since its Cold and Black and Infinite tour in 2018.

The forthcoming string of shows will include a two-night stint at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. The tour will later wrap up on September 24 with a special show in Cleveland where Trent Reznor founded the band in 1988.

The band announced the news on social media, taking to Twitter to write to its nearly half-a-million followers: “Nine Inch Nails will be playing a limited number of shows in the US this spring and fall. Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 11 at 10 am local time. https://nin.com. Special guests to be announced for shows aside from Cleveland at a later date. #NINONTOUR.”

For Nine Inch Nails, which is formally comprised of artists Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the news is one of many headlines for the band. Both Reznor and Ross have been hard at work, working on everything from film soundtracks (see: The Social Network) to helping to produce albums by other big-name artists like Halsey’s 2021 LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

See the full list of tour dates here below.

NINE INCH NAILS – U.S. TOUR DATES

4/28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

4/30 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater

9/2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/7 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

9/15 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater

9/16-18 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

9/24 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

Photo by Corinne Schiavone, courtesy UMusic.