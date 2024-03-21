Silverada Announces Self-Titled “Debut” Album with New Track “Anywhere But Here”

In January, acclaimed Texas honky tonk band Mike and the Moonpies signaled the beginning of a new chapter by changing their name. Today, they took another step in their new direction by announcing the first album under the new moniker. Silverada, the band’s self-titled album will be out later this year. Listen to the new track “Anywhere But Here” below.

Longtime fans know that change is nothing new for the band that used to be Mike and the Moonpies. Experimentation and evolution marked each new album. For instance, Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold, Steak Night at the Prairie Rose, and One to Grow on all sound different. However, the band’s core sound gives even the most disparate releases some cohesion. The band’s name may have changed, but that fact hasn’t. The first two songs under the Silverada banner—“Red Bird” and “Anywhere But Here”—prove that.

Silverada Still Scratches the Same Itch

“Anywhere But Here” seems to have been made to be easy for a wider audience to digest. However, the soaring pedal steel, toe-tapping rhythm section, and Mike Harmeier’s songwriting that walks the line between plain spoken and poetic are all still present.

Silverada won’t deliver the throwback countrypolitan sound of Cheap Silver or the hard-driving honky tonk of One to Grow on. However, there’s no denying that Harmeier and the rest of the band are still making carefully crafted country music.

Silverada hits streaming services and record store shelves on June 28. Pre-order or pre-save the album now. The band will hold their record release show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on July 5.

03/30 – Tampa, FL – Skipper’s Smokehouse

04/1-5 – Miami, FL – Midland’s The Last Resort Cruise

04/08 – Hye, TX – Eclipse Party at Ron Yates Winery

04/12 – Saint Jo, TX – Red River Station

04/13 – Ft. Worth, TX – Syndicate Smokedown & Music Festival

04/20 – San Antonio, TX – Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival

04/22 – Stephenville, TX – Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival

05/03 – Alexandria, LA – Alex River Fête

05/11 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Convention Center (with Midland)

05/18 – Columbus, TX – Magnolia Days

05/25 – Fredericksburg, TX – Fredericksburg Crawfish Festival

06/08 – Weatherford, TX – Parker Co. Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo

06/21-22 – Yorkville, IL – Summer Solstice Festival

06/27 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

06/30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo

07/04 – Phenix City, AL – Phenix City Amphitheater

07/05 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

07/06 – Madison, IN – Roostertale Music Festival

07/12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

07/13 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

08/10 – Worthington, IA – Benefit the Vets

08/17 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam

09/14 – Bristol, TN/VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

11/7-9 – Clarksdale, MS – Jason Eady’s Way Down in Mississippi Fest

Featured Image by Eric Cain Courtesy of All Eyes Media

