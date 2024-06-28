New Documentary Explores How Jimi Hendrix’s Creative ‘Vision’ Led to the Famed Electric Lady Studios Creation

A new documentary about the creation of Jimi Hendrix’s famous Electric Lady Studios in New York City is set to premiere on August 9 at The Quad cinema in Manhattan.

Titled Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, the film takes an in-depth look at how the state-of-the-art recording facility came to be. The doc features a new interview with Steve Winwood.

Winwood was with Hendrix on the night the first recordings were made at the studio. It also includes conversations with Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox and original studio staff members.

In addition, the movie features previously unseen footage and photos. It also boasts commentary from Hendrix recording engineer Eddie Kramer, who is featured offering track breakdowns of some of the songs the guitar legend recorded at the studio.

After the film’s New York premiere, it will open in theaters around the world.

Background on the Early History of Electric Lady Studios

Electric Lady Studios was the first-ever artist-owned commercial recording facility. Hendrix initially planned to open a nightclub in the space. Hendrix and his manager, Michael Jeffery, had purchased the property. Formerly the site of The Generation Club, the venue was where Jimi sometimes jammed that had gone bankrupt. He and Jeffery hired architect John Storyk to help them design what is described as “an experiential nightclub.”

Kramer recalled being asked to evaluate the space, then helping convince Hendrix to turn it into a recording studio instead.

“I remember walking down the stairs to a demolition site as they had started to tear stuff down to see how much bigger they could make it,” Eddie shared. He continued, “I knew at once that a club would be disastrous. I remember saying something like, ‘You guys must be out your #$%&ing minds! Do you have any idea of what Jimi spends in studio time in a year? Let’s build the best studio in the world for him so when he walks in, he can relax and record whenever he wants.’ The club idea was scratched, and Electric Lady Studios was born.”

Kramer said that the facility’s Studio A was completed by June 1970.

“Man was he proud of it,” Eddie said. “He loved the way it sounded and its vibe.”

More About the Tracks Hendrix Recorded at the Studio

Hendrix wound up recording tracks for his planned fourth studio album, but never completed the project. He died on September 18, 1970, at age 27.

Many recordings Hendrix made at Electric Lady were released on the 1971 collection Cry of Love, including “Freedom” and “Angel.” Other tracks recorded at the studio have been issued on various other posthumous albums.

About Electric Lady Studios’ Legacy

“The legacy of what Jimi wanted endures to this day: a place where one could create without being interrupted,” Kramer notes. “Every artist who comes to Electric Lady Studios feels the spirit of Jimi Hendrix, a spirit that helps them create their own music!”

After Hendrix’s death, Electric Lady Studios became an extremely popular recording facility, and remains so to this day. Among the many famous artists who’ve recorded at the studio are The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, The Clash, AC/DC, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and U2.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision was co-produced by Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company.

“This film tells the story of how the dream of a visionary, who dared to think outside the musical box, can have a limitless reach, generation after generation,” Janie said. “It tells Jimi’s story with his Electric Lady.”

For more information about the documentary, visit AJimiHendrixVision.com.