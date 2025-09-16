New Foo Fighters’ Drummer Ilan Rubin Speaks Out After First Show with Band—and He’s Thrilled

Illan Rubin is thrilled to be a part of Foo Fighters. The drummer took to Instagram on Sept. 14, one day after playing his first show with the band, and gushed about the experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Last night with @foofighters could not have been a better time,” he wrote alongside photos from the gig. “After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy.”

“I’ve been taken aback by all the positivity and support, and I just wanted to say thanks!” Rubin added. “Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead.”

Foo Fighters’ Drumming Shake Up

Rubin’s Foo Fighters debut came four months after the band fired their drummer, Josh Freese, who joined to group in 2023 following Taylor Hawkins’ death.

“The Foo Fighters called me on Monday to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given,” Freese wrote on Instagram at the time. “Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off the stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry —just a bit shocked and disappointed,” he added. “But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

Then, in July, multiple outlets reported that Foo Fighters had tapped Rubin to replace Freese. Rubin is best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails. Freese, meanwhile, returned to Nine Inch Nails following Rubin’s departure. He’d previously drummed for the band between 2005-2008.

During the band’s September show, frontman Dave Grohl made it official.

“Everybody else has said it. I finally get the opportunity to say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…’ The most badass motherf**ker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now,” Grohl told the California crowd, per People. “It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella