New Hank Williams Gospel Collection of Songs Set for March 11 Release

Rejoice!

On March 11, there will be a new Hank Williams record for country fans to enjoy.

Williams, who is one of country music’s biggest legends, is known for his hits like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey Good Lookin'” and “Cold, Cold Heart.” But now there will be a new collection of songs to add to his lengthy catalog.

That new album, I’m Gonna Sing: The Mother’s Best Gospel Radio Recordings will feature rare performances of 40 gospel songs culled from radio shows that featured Williams. Many of these songs were never formally recorded by Williams outside of the on-air broadcasts.

In 1951, Williams had his own 15-minute radio show that was sponsored by Mother’s Best Flour. The show, which was broadcast from 7:15 to 7:30 AM on the Nashville station WSM, showcased the artist’s performances that will now end up on the new release.

The new collection will be available as a two-CD digipak or a three-LP pressing.

Gospel music has always been part of Williams’ legacy. He even assumed the alter ego, Luke the Drifter, as an outlet for his religious-themed music. And on I’m Gonna Sing, that love is expressly seen and heard.

The 40 songs span several centuries. Tracks include “At the Cross,” “I am Bound for the Promised Land,” “From Jerusalem to Jericho,” “Lonely Tombs” and many more.

Songs, such as “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “When God Dips His Love in My Heart,” are hymns that originated in the Black church. Others, like “The Prodigal Son,” “I Dreamed About Mom Last Night,” and “Wait for the Light to Shine,” were penned by his producer and music publisher, Fred Rose, who is also a Hall of Fame songwriter. Hank wrote gospel songs too, including the compilation’s title track, “Jesus Died for Me,” “How Can You Refuse Him Now,” and the classic “I Saw the Light” as well as two tunes—“Jesus Remembered Me” and “Dear Brother”—he performed with his then-wife Audrey.

Williams, who was just 29 years old when he died on January 1, 1953, of a heart attack, lived one of the biggest and brightest careers in country music before it flashed out due to drug and alcohol abuse. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and remains one of country music’s biggest names today.

Yet, I’m Gonna Sing showcases the artist in a new light.

To pre-order I’m Gonna Sing, click HERE.