Snoop Dogg Releases NFT of New LP “B.O.D.R (Bacc on Death Row”

Snoop Dogg is jumping on the cryptocurrency train and making his new album, B. O. D. R. (Bacc on Death Row), available via blockchain. After partnering with the blockchain gaming platform Gala Games, Snoop created a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” that will be available for purchase (just a mere $5,000).

The new album, released February 11, accompanies Snoop’s announcement that he acquired Death Row Records. In a full 360 moment, the rapper acquired the same label that launched his career in the late-’90s. Snoop announced his new deal on February 9 with MNRK Music Group to become the label’s new owner.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop added in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK, and especially David Kestenbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

The NFT version of Snoop’s new LP will be available via Gala Music on Wednesday, February 9, at— you guessed it—4:20 p.m. PST. The sale ends on February 13 at midnight PST, following his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre.

Snoop emphasized in an official statement released by Gala Games the importance of adaptation. With a constantly changing industry and advancing technology, being adaptable is vital to maintaining success and his connection with fans.

“If anything is constant, it’s that the music industry will always be changing,” Snoop said. “Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music deal.”

Listen to “B. O. D. R. (Bacc on Death Row)” below:

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG