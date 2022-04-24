New Music Competition Show ‘No Cover’ Features Rockers Alice Cooper, Gavin Rossdale and More

Hard rock fans rejoice!

There’s finally a new music competition show for you.

That’s right, big names in metal and rock have joined together to present (and judge) unsigned acts in the new show No Cover.

The new series, which is focused solely on rock, features artists like Alice Cooper, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi and U.K. musician Bishop Briggs.

The collection of performers watches unsigned artists perform their own original songs and decide whether they have what it takes to be a star on the global stage.

The first two episodes are on YouTube and are available to check out below.

The show’s official Twitter page shared the news of the new episodes, writing, “Our show premieres TONIGHT with two back-to-back episodes at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST for FREE on the Sumerian youtube channel! Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. http://youtube.com/SumerianRecords.”

Unlike other popular shows—American Idol and The Voice, which showcase contestants performing covers of other people’s songs—No Cover only allows original material from artists to be played in front of the judges.

The winner of the show is offered a series of big prizes, including a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records, a high-profile festival slot, booking agency representation, management, studio time, new gear (from Gibson), endorsements, and licensing opportunities.

The new show, which is produced by Hit Parade, is hosted by Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn and SiriusXM Octane’s Caity Babs.

Both of the episodes run about a half-hour.

Alice Cooper (Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)