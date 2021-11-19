New Music Friday! Check Out New Songs from Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Valerie June, Molly Tuttle, and More

Hello and welcome back to our recurring series where we bring you some of our newest favorite-est songs. In this installment, we have new tracks from standouts like Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas (Christmas style!), Valerie June, Shaina Shepherd, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

1. Avril Lavigne, who is Travis Barker’s newest label signee, released a new track, “Bite Me,” from her forthcoming 2022 LP on the label, DTA Records. Check it out below.

2. Sensational Austin, Texas-born rock band Black Pumas has released a new cover of the Lou Rawls song”Christmas Will Really Be Christmas” ahead of new 2022 tour dates. Check out the song below.

3. Our fave, Valerie June, who also just announced a new set of 2022 tour dates, released a new cover of the song “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” that Amazon Music subscribers can check out here.

June wrote, “.@loveTinaTurner has always been a huge role model for me. I’m equally in awe of @bobdylan‘s songwriting and honored to share an #AmazonOriginal cover of her version of ‘Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You’ in celebration of Tina’s @rockhall induction https://amzn.to/ValerieJune“

.@loveTinaTurner has always been a huge role model for me. I'm equally in awe of @bobdylan's songwriting and honored to share an #AmazonOriginal cover of her version of "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" in celebration of Tina’s @rockhall induction https://t.co/6x0NDyYsqB pic.twitter.com/cskmK33wcs — Valerie June (@TheValerieJune) November 16, 2021

4. Big-voiced Pacific Northwest singer Shaina Shepherd released a new cover of Lee Fields & The Expressions “Never Be Another You” in conjunction with Nordstrom and the legendary Sub Pop label this week. Check out Shepherd’s song below.

5. The Lumineers released their newest single this week, “A.M. Radio,,” and like every song the band does, it’s catchy as all heck. The song is also from the band’s forthcoming 2022 album, BRIGHTSIDE, out January 14. Check out the single below.

6. Legendary country singer-songwriter and producer Shooter Jennings released a new single this week, “Leave Those Memories Alone,” which portends a new album in 2022. Check out the rousing song here below.

7. Experimental, compelling artist Ashnikko is known for her snarling tunes but here the singer has brought her talents to “Carol Of The Bells.” You have to hear it if for no other reason than no one could have seen this coming.

8. Beloved singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle released the first song, “She’ll Change,” from her forthcoming 2022 album. The stunning guitar player, who wrote the song with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, displays such prowess on the new song, whetting appetites for her next release, to be sure. Check her out on tour soon.

9. Ginger Minj has released a new rendition of the song, “Sisters,” which features her comedy and singing partner, Gidget Galore. Check out the cover of the 1954 Irving Berlin tune from White Christmas here below.

10. Okay, it’s not a new song, but it’s a new video from the Foo Fighters! Check out the new work from the band, which features Ted Lasso (aka Jason Sudeikis).

11. Skilled rappers Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss reunited again for the first time since 2012 for this brand new song, “Black Illuminati.” Check out the frenetic lyrics and chill beat vibe here below.

12. Chris Bandi released his brand-new song “Probably At A Bar” on Friday, November 19. The track is Bandi’s first new release in 2021, following the touching musical tribute to his late grandfather, “Would Have Loved Her.” “If there was one good thing to come out of being off the road for a while it was being able to write a TON,” says Bandi. “I got to write ‘Probably at a Bar’ with Jason Massey and Jason Duke and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

13. Michael Bublé has a new original Christmas song out today, which the charismatic singer released this week. Chck out “The Christmas Sweater” here now!

14. Pop-punk artist, WILLOW, released a new remix of her track, “transparentsoul,” which features Kid Cudi and drummer Travis Barker. Dive into the song here below.

15. Today, cerebral songwriter, Ben Zaidi, released the new sticky, catchy track, “2013,” from his forthcoming record, Acre of Salt, which is set to drop June 3. Check out the mellow, honey drip tune here.

16. Pacific Northwest-born rapper, Gifted Gab, is one of the best, illest, most talented lyricists on planet earth. Case in point: her newest single, “Cold Bitch.” Enjoy the wordplay here below.

17. Legendary jam band, String Cheese Incident, released a new song today, “Hi Ho No Show,” which you can enjoy in all its liveliness below.

Black Pumas photo by Jackie Lee Young / Grand Stand HQ