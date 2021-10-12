In honor of Cardi B’s birthday on Monday (Oct. 11), American Songwriter is celebrating the long-nailed, outspoken musical mainstay with a Top 5 song list.

For some, the 29-year-old, New York City-born performer is a bombastic (at times-raunchy) presence who you can’t take your eyes off of, for better and for worse. For others, she’s a musical deity put here on earth for our eyes and ears to cherish.

But no matter what your opinion is of Cardi B, she sure knows how to rack up the views and plays and song streams—she’s well into the billions already. You can see why with our Top 5 Cardi B songs list.

5. “Bodak Yellow”

4. “I Like It”

3. “Press”

2. “Up“

1. “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion