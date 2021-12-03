New Music Friday! Check Out New Songs From Norah Jones, Kim Gordon, PJ Harvey, Yonder Mountain String Band, and More

Hello! And welcome to another installment of American Songwriter’s new music round-up. Today, it’s a special Friday edition with some of our favorite track composers Kim Gordon, PJ Harvey, Yonder Mountain String Band, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the new music, shall we?

1. Norah Jones. She falls into the category of, we could listen to her sing the phone book. We’re cats lapping up cream in a saucer and, especially so, with this lovely holiday song, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” which you can enjoy below.

2. Former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon released a new song Thursday (December 2), “Grass Jeans,” which is the first new music since her 2019 solo debut LP, No Home Record. Check out the new song below.

3. PJ Harvey shared a new (old?) demo for her song, “Let England Shake.” The release comes as part of Harvey’s upcoming vinyl reissue of her 2011 LP, Let England Shake, which is set for release on January 28.

4. Jam group Yonder Mountain String Band announced today that it is set to release its new LP, Get Yourself Outside, in 2022. As part of the announcement, the ensemble shared a new song, “Into the Fire,” which you can check out below.

5. Electronic music artist Alison Wonderland released a new song, “Fuck U Love U,” which you can check out below. The song, which displays excellent sonic tension, builds and builds to that satisfying drop.

6. Australian artist Dylan released her latest single today, “You’re Not Harry Styles,” an expert pop song that’s also an homage to everyone’s favorite dress-wearing frontman. Dylan has a knack for getting the heart thumping and thudding.

7. To celebrate the 25th-anniversary deluxe edition of R.E.M.’s 1996 album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, which is out now, the band premiered the newly HD-restored video for their then-single “Electrolite.”

8. Raleigh, North Carolina-based rapper Toosii released his new single, “Shallow,” today. Check out the new jam and the elaborate music video below.