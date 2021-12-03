Fans All Over The World—From Gus G to Billy Idol—Celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s 73rd Birthday

Today (December 3) is the 73rd birthday of the Prince of Darkness.

No, not Beelzebub.

It’s Ozzy Osbourne’s birthday!

Break out the bat-shaped confetti and the coffin-shaped birthday cake!

But we aren’t the only ones celebrating Osbourne’s big day. In fact, many fans around the world are giving the Black Sabbath frontman a shoutout. Let’s go around the world and check out well wishes from fans, shall we?

Billy Idol

“Happy Birthday @OzzyOsbourne.”

Monsters of Rock

“Happy Birthday to the Prince of Darkness! @OzzyOsbourne.”

Rock And Roll Garage

“Happy 73 birthday to the one and only Ozzy Osbourne.”

Anecdotario del Rock

“Hoy Ozzy Osbourne cumple 73 años.”

(Translation: Today Ozzy Osbourne turns 73.”)

Love Live Metal

“Ozzy Osbourne 73 yasinda! Mutlu yillar Ozzy”

(Translation: “Ozzy Osbourne is 73 years old! Happy birthday Ozzy.”)

Ozzy Osbourne 73 yaşında!

Rock History Pics

“Happy 73rd birthday to the legendary Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne. With Black Sabbath and his solo career, he has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Rock on Ozzy.”

Spotlight – Sony Music UK

“Happy birthday to the Godfather of metal @OzzyOsbourne.”

Home of Metal

“Happy Birthday to Ozzy Osbourne! Born on this day in Birmingham, the Prince of Darkness celebrates his 73rd year as a heavy metal icon.”

Happy Birthday to Ozzy Osbourne! 🖤



Born on this day in Birmingham, the Prince of Darkness celebrates his 73rd year as a heavy metal icon 🤘



Gus G

“Happy birthday @OzzyOsbourne! These pics are from the show we did in Athens back in 2010, they were shot & sent to me by my friend Chris Kissadjekian.”

Happy birthday @OzzyOsbourne !

American Songwriter

And of course, our own well wishes to the Prince of Darkness.

“Happy 73rd birthday to the legend #OzzyOsbourne!”

