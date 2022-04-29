New Music Friday! Hear New Tracks from Regina Spektor, beabadoobee, Mandy Moore, Sam Smith, Adrian Quesada and More!

Hello and welcome back to our regular series in which we highlight our favorite new singles and music videos from the week!

Here, we will share songs from Regina Spektor, beabadoobee, Mandy Moore, Adrian Quesada and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

1. Damien Jurado

The intimate acoustic player and acclaimed songwriter Damien Jurado has announced his next album, Reggae Film Star, which is set to drop on June 24. With the news came his latest storytelling single, “Taped In Front Of A Live Studio Audience,” which you can check out below.

2. Clinton Fearon

Legendary reggae songwriter and performer Clinton Fearon released his latest single earlier this week. The song, “Trod On,” features Fearon’s signature elastic voice and positive vibrations. Check out the new tune from the master of the genre below.

3. Regina Spektor

The wordsmith and musician released her latest single today (April 29). That song, “Up The Mountain,” features the artists’ exquisite imagery, and wordplay and offers a sense of drama in each note. It’s an impeccable release ahead of her forthcoming album, Home, before and after, which is set to drop on June 24.

4. beabadoobee

The popular pop-punk artist has released her latest single, “See You Soon,” which portends her forthcoming album, Beatopia, which is set to drop on July 15. The new song has both bright pop sensibilities with a bit of subtle industrial flare. Check it out below.

5. Mandy Moore

The former bubble gum pop star-turned-acclaimed actress is gearing up for her next LP release. That record, In Real Life, which is set to drop on May 13, will feature Moore’s latest single, “Four Moons,” which she just released this week along with the accompanying music video. Check out the new heartfelt, family-rooted tune below.

6. Fatlip & Blu

The rap duo of Fatlip & Blu released their latest single earlier this week. The song, “Hollywood Celebrity,” also features the artist Bilal. It hearkens back to the Golden Age of rap music where storytelling and joy were prized, along with fun wordplay. Check it out below.

7. Big Gigantic with Aloe Blacc

The two released their new single, “Keep on Rising,” this week. And the new track features the vocals from Blacc, who has to be one of the top 16 singers in the entire world. With his smooth-yet-gravely voice (how does he do it?), Blacc brings the energy and the soul to 10. Check it out below.

8. Joy Downer

The skilled singer (and collaborator with Beck and Mike McCready) played on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week. Downer performed her new single, “Chain Reaction,” which you can check out below in all of its pomp and delicacy.

9. Flume

Flume released its latest single earlier this week. The song, “Palaces,” features the one and only Damon Albarn (from the band, Gorillaz). The new track is soft and sweet, thoughtful and piercing. Check it out below in all of its measured glory.

10. Adrian Quesada

One-half of the award-winning Austin, Texas-born rock band Black Pumas, Adrian Quesada is embarking out on his own with a new solo project set for release this year. That album will feature his excellent new single, “El Paraguas,” which he released this week, along with a new music video. Check out the emotional tune below.

11. ODESZA

The supremely popular electronic band ODESZA has been on a jag releasing single after single as of late from the band’s upcoming 2022 LP release. Their latest, “Behind The Sun,” continues on their sticky, almost tribal-feeling string of songs. Like the others before them, this is a must-listen on repeat. Check out the new tune below.

12. mxmtoon

The bedroom pop artist released her latest single earlier this week. That song, “victim of nostalgia,” portends the new LP release from the artist (who keeps her name and song titles all lower-case). The new album, rising, is set to drop on May 20. In the meantime, check out the new bright single below.

13. Steve Aoki & HRVY

The two shared their latest single earlier this week. The lively club hit, “Save Me,” features staccato drums, pulsing melodies, and enough energy to power your favorite nightspot. Check out the new single below and try not to dance around your living room.

14. Zolita

The popular pop artist released her latest single earlier this week. The track, “I Fucking Love You,” features Zolita’s clear, bright voice, along with a slew of honey-sticky harmonies. Check out the new song below in all of its pulsing rhythms and surprising production.

15. Kanye West and Future

Some call Future the best rapper in the game, some call Kanye the best producer out there. Together, they’ve created the new single, “Keep It Burnin’,” which you can check out here below. The song comes on Future’s new album, I Never Liked You, which is out today.

16. Tegan and Sara

The brash yet wry duo of Tegan and Sara released their latest music video this week. That song and accompanying music video (all about how to make a music video) are fast-paced, smart, and offer the edge that fans have come to love from the songwriting duo. Check out the new track below.

17. Sam Smith

Sam Smith has one of the four best singing voices on planet Earth. As such, their new single, “Love Me More,” which they dropped this week, is an epic, delightful offering. Check out the smooth, emotive new single and accompanying music video below.

18. B-52s

The legendary pop-rock band recently announced their upcoming farewell tour, which begins in Seattle in late August. To help promote those dates, the B-52s appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and played their biggest hit, “Love Shack,” which you can check out below in all of its nostalgic glitzy greatness.

19. Baby Tate

The rapper dropped two new songs today—”Yasss Queen” and “Dancing Queen.” On the latter, the lyricist offers her spirited, acerbic flow combined with her knack for visual eyebrow-raising performance. Check out “Dancing Queen” below.

20. The Head And The Heart

The stalwart Seattle-born group released its latest album today. That record, Every Shade of Blue, features the focused, beautiful new single, “Paradigm,” which you can check out here below in all of its tight songwriting and brilliant production prowess.

Photo Credit: Jenna Jones / Shorefire Media