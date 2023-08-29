California Singer and Justin Bieber Collaborator August 08 Dead at 31

Los Angeles-bred singer, songwriter, and producer August 08, whose legal name was Ray Jacobs, passed away at the age of 31 on Monday (August 28). Confirming this via Instagram, Jacob’s sister Blackie shared a post including a quote from his mother.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, songwriter, musician and mentor Ray Davon Jacobs, also [known] as August 08,” the quote reads. “He will continue to blossom and spread his love through music.”

In the caption of the post, Blackie also shared some thoughts on her brother’s passing, finding solace in the fact that Jacob was able to live out his dreams as a musician.

“As we all try to press through understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose. I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance,” she wrote. “He was able to travel the world, and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician. I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is… I give thanks to you all for the calls, text, and prayers. Please keep us uplifted.”

Before Jacobs first burst onto the R&B and soul scene with his debut album FATHER in 2018, he not only helped craft tracks for pop stars like Justin Bieber and Sabrina Claudio, but also earned songwriting credits on DJ Khaled’s smash hit 2017 single “I’m the One,” featuring Bieber, Lil Wayne, and Chance The Rapper.

The same year as FATHER‘s release, Jacobs signed to 88Rising, a U.S. imprint that primarily backs Asian artists. This led to collaborations with labelmates like Rich Brian and Joji, helping bring more visibility to Jacobs’ elite knack for writing hooks and melodies. On Tuesday (August 29), 88Rising made an Instagram post in honor of Jacobs.

“RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words,” they wrote. “Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always.”

Jacobs would follow up FATHER with a stellar EP in 2019 titled Happy Endings with an Asterisk, which featured burgeoning hip-hop acts like Smino, Goldlink, and Duckwrth. Growing fond of trimmed-down track lists, he would then drop projects like Emotional Cuh in 2020, and Towards The Sun and Towards The Moon in 2022, all of which included less than eight songs.

Additionally in 2022, Jacobs would leave 88Rising to sign to beloved R&B singer and fellow L.A. native Jhené Aiko’s new label Allel Sound, backed by Def Jam. Upon learning of his death, Def Jam offered a statement to Complex about Jacobs’ life and essence.

“The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray ‘August 08’ Jacobs,” they wrote. “A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Most recently, Jacobs released a 15-song studio album last August titled Seasick, as well as a new single titled “Bruises” in June of this year. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)