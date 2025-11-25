Simon Cowell Just Confessed His Unpopular Opinion About Bob Dylan

Before becoming a judge on American Idol, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell was the music executive behind groups like Fifth Harmony, Westlife, and One Direction. Having spent nearly five decades in the music industry, Cowell had more than enough knowledge of what made a superstar. And recently, he shared his blunt opinion of the legendary Bob Dylan.

Speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Cowell discussed the importance of “unconventional voices” like Frank Ocean or Dylan. Apparently, he had no idea that Dylan was the writer behind the classic “Make You Feel My Love.” Cowell admitted, “When I heard Bob Dylan’s version of that Adele song, ‘Make You Feel My Love’, I didn’t know he wrote the song.”

Always known for his opinions, Cowell didn’t hold back, insisting, “I think if he’d walked in and sang that version, I’m not gonna lie, I would’ve gone, ‘Forget it’. Seriously. Look, I’m not a fan of Bob Dylan, but if people like him, then they like him, and if you don’t, that’s fine.”

Simon Cowell Searches For Next Global Sensation In New Netflix Docuseries

While not a fan of Dylan, Cowell set out to discover the next big boy band with the new Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Act. Premiering on December 10th, the show will follow the music executive as he hopes to find a global sensation.

Seeing the landscape of music change over the last few years, Cowell claimed that the core of music hasn’t changed at all. “The world has changed a lot. Music’s changed. But at the heart of it, weirdly, nothing really has changed because it really still comes down to the same basics, which is you’ve gotta find stars.”

Getting fans excited for his newest talent search, Cowell promised, “This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?”

Don’t miss the premiere of Simon Cowell: The Next Act on December 10th, only on Netflix.

(Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)