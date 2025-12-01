“What Can I Say? I’m Sorry”: Simon Cowell Admits He Regrets Harsh Comments Toward ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Since airing its first episode in the early 2000s, American Idol has welcomed more than just aspiring artists to the stage. Over the years, stars like Paula Abdul, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, and more have judged the hit show. But no matter who the production recruits to judge, nobody will ever compare to the blunt style of Simon Cowell. Although known for his harsh words, the record executive explained how he regretted how he handled certain situations in the past.

Sitting down for an interview with The New York Times, Cowell took a moment to look back on his years on American Idol. From the beginning, he wasn’t entirely fond of his attitude at the time. “When I used to do auditions, someone would come in and they can’t sing, we would say after 10 seconds, ‘You can’t sing,’ not, ‘You’re going to be brilliant,’ and everything else.”

Although not his greatest attribute, fans loved every minute. It was Cowell’s opinions mixed with the outlandish auditions that drove viewership. Still, he apologized for how he handled those situations. Having time to reminisce about the past, Cowell declared, “What can I say? I’m sorry. Just being a d*ck … I’m not proud of it. Let’s put it that way. I never look at this stuff online or anything. You know, I’m not someone who particularly wants to see myself on camera.”

Simon Cowell Worried About More Than His Opinion On ‘American Idol’

While American Idol centered on the idea of finding the next big singer, Cowell had other pressures to worry about. And it was that stress that led to his attitude during the auditions. “I was frustrated at the beginning, because I thought, if we don’t find someone good at the end of these shows, they’re not going to get recommissioned.”

Lasting for over 20 seasons, it appeared that Cowell’s initial worries about not getting renewed were nothing more than negative thoughts. And while Cowell eventually left the show to explore different opportunities, he understood the appeal. “When I hear about these clips, I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ But then again, the upside is, I suppose, with these clips, is that it made the shows really popular worldwide.”

And though the years have softened his perspective, Cowell’s honesty helped ignite a cultural moment that still echoes long after he left the judges’ table.

