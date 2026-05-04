Will Simon Cowell Join Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson in Their ‘American Idol’ Return?

While some shows fizzle over the seasons, American Idol continues to raise the bar. From adding new voting elements to themed nights, the producers created a system that made each episode a special event in itself. From Disney to Taylor Swift, the contestants not only highlight their own talents but also honor those who inspired them. And tonight, American Idol looked to celebrate the Class of 2006 with a special 20th anniversary episode featuring Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and more. But will the man himself, Simon Cowell, show up?

Videos by American Songwriter

Any person who owned a television in 2002 knows that Kelly Clarkson won the original season of American Idol. But even before Ryan Seacrest announced her name, the show was a success thanks to Cowell. When needing a group of stars to judge the contestants, the show struck gold with the producer. Cowell stripped away the pleasantries and offered a darker side of the industry. While the show transitioned from that style of feedback – it became a historic moment of television.

With Cowell having such an impact on the show, it only made sense that producers would invite him. But for now, it seems that Cowell will not make an appearance tonight.

[RELATED: Kellie Pickler, Taylor Hicks, and More ‘American Idol’ Alums Set to Return for Show’s Class of 2006 Reunion]

‘American Idol’ Reunites Carrie Underwood With The Judges Who Discovered Her

According to Danielle Fishel, who hosts a podcast for the show, the reunion episode will include some favorites from the season, like Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Elliott Yamin, Kellie Pickler, and Bucky Covington.

Although Cowell making an appearance might be unlikely, American Idol is known for its surprises. And with Underwood now a judge, the night is a full-circle moment for the singer. When Underwood won the fourth season, it was helmed by Abdul, Jackson, and Cowell. With three of the four in the same room once again – this is a must-watch for those fans who remember the girl who performed Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Aside from fans hoping and wishing for a surprise visit from Cowell, most are thrilled for a night full of nostalgia. “This is why American Idol is my favorite show. All our alums are respected and get a chance to return to keep their careers building as well as mentor or help current and future Idols.”

Mixing both the past and present, don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)