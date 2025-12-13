Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Deliver an Unexpected Holiday Duet in Atlanta That Is Sure To Melt Your Heart

While embracing the holiday season, Trisha Yearwood decided to take her love for Christmas to a different level. Celebrating the 12 days of Christmas, the country singer hit the road to support her new album Christmastime. Featuring numerous holiday classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, the album even came with a few originals. But when it came to her recent performance in Atlanta, she decided to showcase her love for not just Christmas but also her husband, Garth Brooks, with a special duet.

On December 2, Yearwood kicked off her 12 Days of Christmas Celebration. Not an official tour, she started the special engagement in Nashville. The run of show will end in Kentucky on December 20. But on December 10, Yearwood traveled to Atlanta with Brooks. Although loving all things Christmas, the show marked a special occasion for Brooks and Yearwood. On December 10, 2005, the pair married.

Wanting to honor their love and 20th anniversary, Brooks shocked fans when he walked on stage to help Yearwood perform “Merry Christmas, Valentine.” Featured on her new album, the song was written by both Yearwood and Brooks. With their love filling every note, the two country stars gifted an unforgettable night for fans.

Trisha Yearwood Shares Her Favorite Christmas Tradition

Sharing a video on Instagram, fans couldn’t get enough as one comment read, “Love this so much! Happy Anny y’all sweet people.” Another person added, “Last night was amazing! This moment melted my heart!”

Spreading Christmas cheer and melting hearts, Yearwood has made the most of 2025. Aside from Christmastime, she released another album, The Mirror. Marking her first album in nearly six years, The Mirror included collaborations with Hailey Whitters, Charles Kelley, and Jim Lauderdale. The album landed No. 28 on the US Top Country Albums and No. 4 on the UK Country Albums charts.

With more than enough reasons to love Christmas, Yearwood revealed one of her favorite moments of the holiday. And it had nothing to do with presents or snow. According to the singer, it was baking cookies.

Speaking with People, Yearwood admitted that baking cookies was a family event. “We have a cookie party, and everybody comes over and brings their recipe from … your childhood or whatever. So all the mixers are going, the ovens are all on.”

For Yearwood, the magic of Christmas isn’t about gifts or grand moments, but the time spent making memories with the people she loves.

