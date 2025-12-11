Guns N’ Roses Unveils 2026 Tour Opening Acts Including Ice Cube, Public Enemy, Black Crowes, Pierce the Veil, and Barbarians of California

Often called “The World’s Most Dangerous Band”, Guns N’ Roses gained the reputation by selling over 100 million albums, recording hits like “Paradise City”, and embracing the rock and roll lifestyle. Back in 2012, the music industry recognized the band when it inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While loving the success they built over the years, Guns N’ Roses wasn’t finished just yet. Announcing their 2026 tour, it seemed that the band wanted to share the spotlight with a few opening acts that are sure to thrill fans.

For Guns N’ Roses, the band will spend most of 2026 on the road. Preparing for a world tour that will span Latin America, Brazil, North America, and even Europe, the shows will start in March and run until September. Kicking off the tour in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 3, the group will end the massive run in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 19.

But what about the opening acts? Wanting to make 2026 unforgettable for fans, Guns N’ Roses called on The Black Crowes and Public Enemy to help get the crowd excited. That was just the start, as Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube, and the Barbarians of California will also hit the road with Guns N’ Roses.

Guns N’ Roses Releases Schedule With Opening Acts

As for which shows the bands will open – the schedule revealed:

May 5 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood May 7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium – with Public Enemy July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center – with Public Enemy July 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – with Public Enemy Aug. 1 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium – with Public Enemy Aug. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium – with Public Enemy Aug. 8 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater – with Public Enemy Aug. 12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium – with Public Enemy Aug. 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium – with Public Enemy Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater – with the Barbarians of California Aug. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – with the Black Crowes Aug. 26 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium – with the Black Crowes Aug. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place – with the Black Crowes Sept. 2 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium – with the Black Crowes Sept. 5 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl – with Ice Cube Sept. 9 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field – with Pierce the Veil Sept. 12 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Arena – with the Barbarians of California Sept. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome – with Pierce the Veil Sept. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park (no opening act announced)

Aside from their upcoming tour, fans can expect to hear a few new songs in the set list. Releasing two new songs, “Nothin’” and “Atlas”, not that long ago, Guns N’ Roses will not only celebrate its history but highlight the future with their 2026 world tour.

