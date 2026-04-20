Guns N’ Roses Bring Punk Energy With Rare 1979 Sex Pistols Cover Live During 27-Song Brazil Set

Although the legacy of the Sex Pistols came with its share of controversy, the band still produced hit songs like “Pretty Vacant,” “Friggin’ In The Riggin,” and “Silly Thing.” But again, the band’s history was layered with constant breakups, internal clashes, and reunions that never seemed to last. Yet, even through the noise, the Sex Pistols left their mark on the industry. And recently, Guns N’ Roses celebrated the punk rock band by performing a song that was nearly lost to time – “Black Leather.”

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Taking the stage in Fortaleza, Brazil, Guns N’ Roses offered the thousands of fans a setlist that included more than two dozen songs. But the highlight of the night came when Duff McKagan started to perform “Black Leather.”

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The History Of Guns N’ Roses, The Sex Pistols, And “Black Leather”

While originally recorded by the Sex Pistols, Guns N’ Roses added it to their album, The Spaghetti Incident, in 1993. It featured Axl Rose on vocals instead of McKagan.Although considered one of the band’s worst-selling albums, it still peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200. It topped the Australian Albums chart.

Before Guns N’ Roses, the Sex Pistols worked on a mockumentary about the band called The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle. Producing a soundtrack of the same name, the album included “God Save the Queen,” “Substitute,” “My Way,” and several others. But “Black Leather” wasn’t on the list.

When putting the final touches on the album, the band cut both “Black Leather” and “Here We Go Again.” Thankfully, the Sex Pistols eventually released the song on a Japanese compilation. Aside from the Sex Pistols and Guns N’ Roses, the Runaways put it on their album And Now… The Runaways, in 1978.

Celebrating not just their history but the legacy of punk rock groups like the Sex Pistols, Guns N’ Roses will finish up their South American tour before heading north. Scheduling two shows in Hollywood, Florida, the band will then travel to Europe for a string of shows before returning to the States to end the tour in Atlanta.



(Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)