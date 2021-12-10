New Song Friday! Check Out New Tracks from St. Vincent, Leon Bridges, Molly Tuttle, and More!

Hello and welcome back to another installment of New Song Friday today (December 10), in which we feature a slew of new tracks from some of our favorite artists. Check back for our updates each week to see if your newest fave dropped the newest hit!

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

1. Popular electronic group Chromeo released another head-bobber earlier this week. That song, “Real Breezy,” can be heard and devoured below.

2. Elvis Costello & The Imposters released a new track today, “Paint the Red Rose Blue.” It is the second song to be released from their new LP, The Boy Named If, which is out January 14, 2022.

3. On Wednesday, Baltimore, Maryland-born band Beach House released “Chapter 2” from the duo’s forthcoming LP, Once Twice Melody, which itself is set to drop February 18. Check out the dreamy nearly-20-minute “Chapter 2” in full below.

4. Blues-rock performer and songwriter Carolyn Wonderland debuted a new video for her excellent single, “Fragile Peace And Certain War.” Check out the new slide-guitar-featured video below.

5. Our Favorite Bounce singer and songwriter, Big Freedia, released a new holiday song, “Tis The Season,” this week. We can’t go into a festive occasion without enjoying Freedia, after all! Check out the song below.

6. Seattle Americana group Ivan & Alyosha released a live version of their standout track, “The Fold,” today, which was recorded at the famed Benaroya Hall in the Emerald City. Check out the track and try not to shed a tear below.

7. R&B singer and actress Journey Montana released a new song today, “Bad Girl.” The track brought to you by the sultry singer (and star of the CW’s television show, All American) is here for you to check out below.

8. Today, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released a surprise new album, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Live at Levitation. Check out “Robot Shop + Hot Water” from the live collection below.

9. This week, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges released a new tune called “B-Side.” It’s addictive, funky, and exactly what you want to listen to on a Friday afternoon.

10. What Can’t St. Vincent do? The Daddy’s Home artist released a remix of the howling British-born band Idles’ song, “Pay Your Way In Pain.” Check out the restrained rocker below.

11. Kim Gordon and J Mascis released a new song, “Abstract Blues” today on the legendary label Sub Pop’s singles club. Hear the big rocker below.

12. Green Day released a new live album, BBC Sessions, today from their performances with the BBC. Check out a track from that album, an in-concert version of their hit, “When I Come Around,” below.

13. The standout guitar player Molly Tuttle released a live track, “She’ll Change,” today with Golden Highway. Check out the rousing song below.

14. The Black Pumas released a cover of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and it’s as good as it sounds! Check it out below.

St Vincent Photo by Zackery Michael / Nasty Little Man Pr