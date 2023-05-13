New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Ben Harper, Lana Del Rey, Belinda Carlisle, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 12 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 12 songs for you today.

1. Sebastian Yatra

The upbeat party jam, “Vagabundo” is the latest to hit the airwaves from the Colombian artist and heartthrob, Sebastian Yatra. It’s hard to tell whether the video or the song is more energizing, but combined—well, check it out below.

2. Fishbone

The iconic multi-faceted California-born rock band Fishbone released its latest single “Estranged Fruit.” The band also announced its forthcoming self-titled new EP, set to drop on May 26. The record is produced by NOFX’s Fat Mike and, if it’s as lush as this new track, it will surely be a fan favorite.

3. Portugal. The Man featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade

Portland-via-Alaska rockers Portugal. The Man teamed up with one of the best rappers in the game, Black Thought of the Roots, along with singer Natalia Lafourcade for a new single “Thunderdome.” Check out the new poignant new track below.

4. Ben Harper

The acclaimed songwriter, Ben Harper, shared his latest single “Love After Love.” With it, he also shared an acoustic version, which you can check out below. It features his delicate, delightful voice and poignant, heartfelt lyrics. It comes ahead of Harper’s new album, Wide Open Light, out June 2.

5. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey released her new music video for the single “Candy Necklace.” The signature eerie, beautiful song features multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter and piano player John Batiste. Check out the noir work from her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, below.

6. Killer Mike

One of the best rappers in the game today, Killer Mike, released a new two-part music video for the songs “Don’t Let the Devil” and “Motherless,” the latter of which is a tribute to his mother.

7. Emily James

The burgeoning songwriter, Emily James, released her latest single “Past Tense.” The breathy, melodic, quirky offering features slick, sticky production and James’ bright voice. Check out the emotive new track below.

8. Belinda Carlisle

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle released her new EP, Kismet, and with it came the latest single “If U Go.” Carlisle previously released “Big Big Love.” Check out the work, which is released on Diane Warren’s record label, below.

9. Jorja Smith

Incomparable singer Jorja Smith released her latest single “Little Things,” a dance-inspired hot track that gets your cells smiling. Check out the new work and accompanying music video from the nimble vocalist below.

10. Son Volt

Beloved indie rock band Son Volt released its latest single “Sometimes You’ve Got To Stop Chasing Rainbows,” which offers its signature blend of country-western and indie rock.

11. Brandy Clark

Standout songwriter and performer Brandy Clark released her newest single “Northwest” ahead of her forthcoming Brandi Carlile-produced self-titled LP, which is set to drop on May 19.

12. Citizen Cope

Beloved songwriter, Citizen Cope released his newest single “Close to You,” which itself portends the artist’s new album, The Victory March, out this summer. Check out the thoughtful new acoustic-driven single below.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame