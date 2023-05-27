New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Yes, Cautious Clay and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 20 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 20 songs for you today.

1. Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile shared a rendition of the Diana Ross song “Home” from the stage play, The Wiz. The song was recorded by Carlile for the popular Apple TV show, Ted Lasso. Check out the vibrato-rich song below.

2. Duane Betts

The skilled lineage guitar player released his latest single, “Stare At The Sun,” from his debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life. The new song features iconic blues rock guitar player Derek Trucks. Check it out below.

3. The Linda Lindas

The burgeoning youthful rock band released its latest music video for the track “Too Many Things.” The recent single pokes fun at all the stuff we surround ourselves with. The band’s debut LP, Growing Up, is out now.

4. Kassa Overall

Bicoastal neo-jazz and hip-hop artist Kassa Overall released his new album, Animals. With it came the new single “Going Up,” which features a star-studded cast of Lil B, Shabazz Palaces, and Francis and the Lights. Check out the mind-bending music below.

5. Cautious Clay

Cautious Clay not only has one of the best monikers in music but he also boasts one of the best singing voices. The artist released his latest single, “Ohio,” which will be part of his forthcoming album with Blue Note Records. Check out the new single below.

6. M. Ward

Your favorite songwriter’s favorite songwriter, M. Ward, released his newest single, “New Kerrang,” ahead of his new album, Supernatural Thing, out June 23. Check out the new surfy Americana track below.

7. Amanda Shires

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amanda Shires released a duet with the late Bobbie Nelson, a rendition of the Willie Nelson classic “Always On My Mind.” It’s the second song from the forthcoming album from Shires, Loving You, which is out June 23.

8. Saint Levant

Two sex symbols come together in the music video for the new single from Saint Levant, “Nails.” Rocking attitudes and magnetism, Levant and media personality Mia Khalifa star in the new vid, which you can check out below.

9. Rodrigo y Gabriela

The acclaimed guitar duo released a new live performance video of the song “Descending To Nowhere.” Check out the new wild, blazing offering from the duo, live from the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris below.

10. Greta Van Fleet

The Michigan-born family rock band released its last live music video for the electrified single “Sacred The Thread.” Check out the riveting new track from the larger-than-life group below. And keep on the lookout for their new album, Starcatcher, out July 21.

11. Travis Thompson

The super-skilled rapper from the Pacific Northwest, who has collaborated with the likes of Macklemore and Sir Mix-a-Lot, has joined forces with super producer Jake One for a new track, “Happiness.” Check out the new offering from the standouts below and watch for their new LP, Wolves & White T’s, out June 23.

12. Yes

Earlier this year, Yes released its new studio album, Mirror to the Sky. This week the band released its newest music video for the song “Circles of Time.” Check out the mind-melding acoustic-driven song below.

13. Portugal. The Man

Portugal. the Man, the Portland-via-Alaska-based rock band, knows how to write hits. The group’s latest offering is the single “Summer of Luv,” which features Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Check out the sticky track below. The band’s new album, Chris Black Changed My Life, is out June 23.

14. Ashnikko

The eyebrow-raising artist Ashnikko released the newest music video for her single “Possession of a Weapon.” The reflection on the overturning of Roe v. Wade includes the verse, It’s just flesh, I can be grotesque / Move my body like chess. Check it out below.

15. Brian Kelley

Songwriter and performer Brian Kelley released his newest single “See You Next Summer,” which highlights the joys and sorrows of a summertime fling. Check out the true-to-life offering below.

16. Moon Taxi

Moon Taxi released its latest single “Set Yourself Free,” the titular track to its upcoming new record, which is out June 9. Check out the liberating communal new song below.

17. Terrace Martin

The influential and talented jazz musician Terrace Martin released an instrumental cover of the SZA song, “Snooze,” from his forthcoming new album, Fine Tune, out in June. Check out the standout offering from Martin below.

18. Teenage Fan Club

The Scottish rock band Teenage Fan Club released its latest propellant rock track, “Foreign Land.” The track hypnotizes with its layered six strings. It will be part of the group’s new album, Nothing Lasts Forever, out September 22.

19. Demi Lovato

The Grammy-nominated artist released a new rock edition of her song “Cool for the Summer.” With re-recorded vocals and more of an edge, the song shows a different side of the acclaimed performer. Check it out below.

20. Arlo Parks

The British-born songwriter and performer released her newest single “Devotion,” which portends Parks’ forthcoming new album, My Soft Machine, out this week. Check out the dreamy, snappy offering below.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images