Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, January 20, 2024?

There seemed no better way to celebrate the end of 2023 than watching Kate McKinnon host the last episode of Saturday Night Live for the year. Premiering on December 16, the Barbie star not only hosted but welcomed other SNL alums like Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. And it’s hard to forget the stunning performance by Billie Eilish. While memorable, it’s a new year and with that, a new season of of the comedy show. With fans waiting several weeks for season 49 to start, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

For starters, yes, there is a new episode of SNL tonight starting at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. For those who don’t have cable, SNL can be streamed live on Peacock. As for the hosting duties, that privilege goes to Jacob Elordi. The actor, who starred in both Euphoria and The Kissing Booth, continued his success when he landed a role in the curious film Saltburn. He even portrayed the iconic role of Elvis Presley in the new Priscilla.

Jacob Elordi Struggles To Master The Stairs Of Saturday Night Live

While Elordi is taking over Hollywood, he seems to still suffer from the occasional stage fright. Besides performing numerous skits throughout the night, every host must first take the stage to open the show with a monologue. Over the years, there have been both unforgettable and somewhat questionable monologues and it seems that Elordi is hoping to make an entrance. The only problem – he must figure out how to walk down the stairs first.

Releasing a promo for tonight’s episode of SNL, Elordi tried to give himself some encouragement as he looked down at the iconic stairs on the stage of SNL. He even talked to himself, saying, “They all make it look so easy.” Thankfully, both Punkie Johnson and Marcello Hernández were close by to help him navigate the stairs and prepare for his hosting debut.

While Elordi takes over hosting duties, he will also welcome the musical guest for the night who happens to be Reneé Rapp. Starring in the 2024 film Mean Girls, the singer also contributed to the soundtrack for the film. She even released a new album in 2023 titled Snow Angel. With both Elordi and Rapp having massive years, the season premiere of SNL is sure to pull out all the stops. Be sure to tune in tonight.

