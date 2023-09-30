New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Black Pumas, Iron & Wine, Bebe Rexha and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 14 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 14 songs for you today.

1. Black Pumas

One of the most popular soul-rock bands the Austin, Texas-born Black Pumas released their new single, “Mrs. Postman,” which is also the second song released, thus far, ahead of the band’s new LP, Chronicles of a Diamond, out on October 27. Check out the new track below.

2. Iron & Wine

Iron & Wine released the new live version of the song “Thomas County Law” ahead of the group’s forthcoming new live album, Who Can See Forever, which is part of the movie of the same name. The new record is out on November 17. Check out the new offering below.

3. Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta shared their new music video for the recent single “One in a Million.” Fans can check out the elaborate, fashionable video from the hitmakers below. Bebe pulls no visual punches for viewers.

4. Ty Segal

Acclaimed indie rocker Ty Segal shared his latest single along with the accompanying music video for the song “Eggman.” Fans can check out the wild guitar-driven song and egg-licious music video below.

5. boygenius

Boygenius announced their forthcoming new EP, the rest, which will drop on October 13. One of the songs on that EP is “Black Hole,” which the trio played live at a recent show in Boston. Fans can check out that new song via the live performance below.

6. The Mountain Goats

Cerebral indie rock band the Mountain Goats released a new music video for their single “Murder at the 18th St. Garage,” from the band’s forthcoming new album, Jenny From Thebes, out October 27. Check out the new offering below.

7. Latto

Rapper Latto released her latest single, “Issa Party,” with collaborator BabyDrill. Fans can check out the lyric video for the new track below. In addition, fans should be on the lookout for a new video for the song, too.

8. Windser

Macklemore collaborator, Windser, released his latest single, “TV,” a harmonious, guitar-driven love song. Check out the new offering from the delightfully-voiced California songwriter and performer below.

9. Robert Finley

Blues stalwart Robert Finley shared his latest single, “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely,” from his forthcoming new album, Black Bayou, which is set to drop on October 27 via Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound. Check out the moving new track below.

10. beabadoobee

Acclaimed songwriter and performer beabadoobee released her first-ever live album, Live In London. The release comes on the heels of the artist touring with Taylor Swift and releasing her latest LP, beatopia. Check out the new live album’s opening song, “10:36,” below.

11. Victor Wooten

Multi-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Victor Wooten reunited with his family band, The Wooten Brothers, to release a new music video for the group’s song “Sweat.” Check out the lively new offering from the brilliant musicians below.

12. 6LACK

Skilled rapper 6LACK released a new song, featuring Jessie Reyez, called “Homicide.” The longtime friends come together for this song about love. Check out the new offering from the artists below.

13. AJR

Family band AJR released their latest single, “Yes I’m A Mess.” Check out the catchy new tune from the New York City multi-platinum-selling trio of brothers below. It’s yet another of their songs that sticks to your eardrums like BBQ sauce to ribs.

14. Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Duos unite! Acclaimed rappers Rick Ross and Meek Mill have joined forces for a new single release, “SHAQ & KOBE.” It’s an all-star duo collection of duos. Check out the epic new single from the all-stars below.

Photo by Jody Domingue, Courtesy of BT PR