New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Niall Horan, The Weeknd, First Aid Kit, Coolio and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 11 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 11 songs for you today.

1. Niall Horan

Concluding his recent partnership with the video company Vevo, Irish star songwriter and performer Niall Horan shared his latest live video, a performance of the song, “The Show.” Playing a piano solo, Horan’s crystal clear voice cuts the silence between the chords. Check it out below.

2. Janelle Monáe

This week, the queen of the 2023 summer jams—Janelle Monáe—released her latest music video for the single, “Water Slide.” The earworm of a song, from her new album, The Age of Pleasure, is an achievement and the video is the cherry on the musical sundae. Check it out below and bask in the summer of Monáe.

3. First Aid Kit

Acclaimed sister duo First Aid Kit released the deluxe version of their album, Palomino, this week. That new LP, Palomino Deluxe (Child of Summer Edition), features five additional songs, including, “Everybody’s Got To Learn.” Check out the new visualizer video for the song below.

4. The Weeknd

The iconic pop star released his newest single this week, in conjunction with his new HBO show, The Idol. The new song, “One Of The Girls,” features JENNIE and the show’s star, Lily-Rose Depp. Check out the sultry hit, which boasts the Weeknd’s signature subtle depravity, below.

5. Coolio featuring Treach from Naughty by Nature

This week, the estate of the late rapper Coolio released the artist’s most recent song, “A Star Is Born,” which features the acclaimed rapper Treach from Naughty by Nature. The song is produced by DJ Wino, who was working with Coolio up until the lyricist’s death. Check out the new song below.

6. Ashley McBryde

Arkansas-born country star Ashley McBryde released her latest track this week, the rollicking new song, “Made For This.” The new offering comes ahead of McBryde’s forthcoming LP, The Devil I Know, which is set to drop on September 8. Check out the new song below.

7. The String Cheese Incident

Popular jam band The String Cheese Incident released its latest single this week, “One More Time.” The piano-driven lament is the second track released by the band ahead of its new LP, Lend Me A Hand. The song is inspired by the band’s late manager Jesse Aratow. Check it out below.

8. Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham released a cover of the country tune, “Possum Kingdom,” for the new album, Texas Wild. That record, which includes covers of classic Texas tunes, benefits the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. Check out the new song release below.

9. Annie Jantzer

Seattle-based songwriter and performer Annie Jantzer released a beautiful, if not a bit screwball new single this week, “Trash Lady.” The lyrics are memorable and her voice is one of the best in the region. Full, rich, compelling and thick—even a bit like Amy Winehouse’s, if we’re listening up close! Check out Jantzer’s new single below.

10. Talking Heads

The legendary David Byrne-fronted rock group Talking Heads will release a new 40th-anniversary deluxe edition of its iconic album, Stop Making Sense, on August 18. The band will also show the newly restored 4K version of the film in theaters this summer. To celebrate the news, the group dropped a previously unreleased version of the song, “Cities,” from the Stop Making Sense sessions.

11. Cher

Iconic performer Cher released a new track this week, “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix).” The new offering comes ahead of Cher’s forthcoming deluxe release of the record, It’s A Man’s World. The project is set to drop on July 14. Check out the new work below.

Photo by HGL/GC Images